Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Mazda CX-5

172,782 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Best Motors

289-988-8088

Contact Seller
2016 Mazda CX-5

2016 Mazda CX-5

GS

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mazda CX-5

GS

Location

Best Motors

82 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 1H7

289-988-8088

  1. 1680151869
  2. 1680151869
  3. 1680151869
  4. 1680151869
  5. 1680151869
  6. 1680151869
  7. 1680151869
  8. 1680151869
  9. 1680151869
  10. 1680151869
  11. 1680151869
  12. 1680151869
  13. 1680151869
  14. 1680151869
  15. 1680151869
  16. 1680151869
  17. 1680151869
  18. 1680151869
  19. 1680151869
  20. 1680151869
  21. 1680151869
  22. 1680151869
  23. 1680151869
  24. 1680151869
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
172,782KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9778597
  • Stock #: C9793
  • VIN: JM3KE2CY0G0679793

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 172,782 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT FREE!!!! EXCELLENT CONDITION!!!!
SAFETY INCLUDED!!!!

OUR NEW LOCATION IS NOW OPEN !!!!!!
Could be available at
The new location Please call before coming
To see the vehicle!!!!

LOWEST PRICE POLICY IN EFFECT !!!!!
PRICE+ HST & Licensing ( No Extra Fees ) !!!!
All Pricing Is Pre-negotiated to save you Time & Money !!

WE WANT YOUR TRADE-IN , TOP VALUE PAID

FINANCING IS AVAILABLE FOR VEHICLES
OF 10 YEARS OLD AND LESS !!!!
WE APPROVE ALL CREDITS , EVERYONE
IS APPROVED, ALL CREDITS ARE WELCOME!

ALL OUR VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED !!!
And Professionally Detailed At No Extra Cost
MTO Standards Certificate Included .

EXTENDED WARRANTY IS AVAILABLE UP
TO 48 MONTHS !!!!!!

Carfax Reports Are Provided with every
Vehicle at No Charge !!!

FREE OIL & FILTER CHANGE !!!
SPECIAL & GREAT DEALS ON WINTER TIRES
FOR VEHICLES PURCHASED FROM US !!!

Customer Satisfaction Is Our First Priority
We offer Friendly Staff , No Pressure
Relaxed Enviromnet , Superior Level Of
Guest Experience and Satisfaction!!
More than 100 Vehicles in Stock !!!!
Buy with Confidence, UCDA & OMVIC
Registered !!!!!

To view our inventory please visit our website
@ www.bestmotors.ca

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Best Motors

2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GS
 161,515 KM
$13,495 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Corolla S
 178,292 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2010 Toyota Yaris CE
 64,168 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Best Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Best Motors

Best Motors

82 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 1H7

Call Dealer

289-988-XXXX

(click to show)

289-988-8088

Alternate Numbers
905-536-3232
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory