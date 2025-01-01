2016 Mazda MAZDA3

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=p1 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue; font-feature-settings: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-size-adjust: none; font-size: 13px; font-stretch: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; line-height: normal; margin: 0px;><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Zens Auto Sales</span></p><p class=p1 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue; font-feature-settings: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-size-adjust: none; font-size: 13px; font-stretch: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; line-height: normal; margin: 0px;><span style=font-size: 12pt;>NOTE: Call 905-920-2663 or 905-962-2226 before visiting!</span></p><p class=p1 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue; font-feature-settings: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-size-adjust: none; font-size: 13px; font-stretch: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; line-height: normal; margin: 0px;><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Price + HST + licensing</span><span class=Apple-converted-space style=font-size: 12pt;> </span></p><p class=p1 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue; font-feature-settings: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-size-adjust: none; font-size: 13px; font-stretch: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; line-height: normal; margin: 0px;><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Vehicle comes with 1 Year unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim!</span></p><p class=p1 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue; font-feature-settings: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-size-adjust: none; font-size: 13px; font-stretch: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; line-height: normal; margin: 0px;><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Contact us to book an appointment to come by and check out our cars!</span></p><p class=p1 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue; font-feature-settings: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-size-adjust: none; font-size: 13px; font-stretch: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; line-height: normal; margin: 0px;><span style=font-size: 12pt;>74 Kenilworth Avenue North, Hamilton, ON, L8H 4R5</span></p><p class=p1 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue; font-feature-settings: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-size-adjust: none; font-size: 13px; font-stretch: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; line-height: normal; margin: 0px;><span style=font-size: 12pt;>https://zensautosales.ca/</span></p><p class=p1 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue; font-feature-settings: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-size-adjust: none; font-size: 13px; font-stretch: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; line-height: normal; margin: 0px;><span style=font-size: 12pt;>SAFETY INCLUDED</span></p><p class=p1 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue; font-feature-settings: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-size-adjust: none; font-size: 13px; font-stretch: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; line-height: normal; margin: 0px;><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Carfax included</span></p><p class=p1 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue; font-feature-settings: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-size-adjust: none; font-size: 13px; font-stretch: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; line-height: normal; margin: 0px;><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Financing Available</span></p><p class=p1 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue; font-feature-settings: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-size-adjust: none; font-size: 13px; font-stretch: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; line-height: normal; margin: 0px;><span style=font-size: 12pt;>1 Owner</span></p><p class=p1 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue; font-feature-settings: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-size-adjust: none; font-size: 13px; font-stretch: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; line-height: normal; margin: 0px;><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Backup Camera</span></p><p class=p1 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue; font-feature-settings: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-size-adjust: none; font-size: 13px; font-stretch: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; line-height: normal; margin: 0px;><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Remote start</span></p><p class=p1 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue; font-feature-settings: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-size-adjust: none; font-size: 13px; font-stretch: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; line-height: normal; margin: 0px;><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Bluetooth</span></p><p class=p1 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue; font-feature-settings: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-size-adjust: none; font-size: 13px; font-stretch: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; line-height: normal; margin: 0px;><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Cruise Control</span></p><p class=p1 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue; font-feature-settings: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-size-adjust: none; font-size: 13px; font-stretch: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; line-height: normal; margin: 0px;><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Air Conditioning</span></p><p class=p1 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue; font-feature-settings: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-size-adjust: none; font-size: 13px; font-stretch: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; line-height: normal; margin: 0px;><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Push to start</span></p><p class=p1 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue; font-feature-settings: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-size-adjust: none; font-size: 13px; font-stretch: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; line-height: normal; margin: 0px;><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Power locks</span></p><p class=p1 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue; font-feature-settings: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-size-adjust: none; font-size: 13px; font-stretch: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; line-height: normal; margin: 0px;><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Power mirrors</span></p><p class=p1 style=font-family: Helvetica Neue; font-feature-settings: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-size-adjust: none; font-size: 13px; font-stretch: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; line-height: normal; margin: 0px;><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Power windows</span></p>

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

178,043 KM

Details Description Features

$10,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

GX *1 OWNER,SAFETY INCL, BACKUP CAM, REMOTE START*

Watch This Vehicle
12429295

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

GX *1 OWNER,SAFETY INCL, BACKUP CAM, REMOTE START*

Location

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-962-2226

  1. 1745043830
  2. 1745043834
  3. 1745043838
  4. 1745043842
  5. 1745043846
  6. 1745043850
  7. 1745043854
  8. 1745043858
  9. 1745043863
  10. 1745043867
  11. 1745043871
  12. 1745043875
  13. 1745043879
  14. 1745043883
  15. 1745043887
  16. 1745043891
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
178,043KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3MZBM1U78GM290759

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 178,043 KM

Vehicle Description

Zen's Auto Sales

NOTE: Call 905-920-2663 or 905-962-2226 before visiting!

Price + HST + licensing 

Vehicle comes with 1 Year unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim!

Contact us to book an appointment to come by and check out our cars!

74 Kenilworth Avenue North, Hamilton, ON, L8H 4R5

https://zensautosales.ca/

SAFETY INCLUDED

Carfax included

Financing Available

1 Owner

Backup Camera

Remote start

Bluetooth

Cruise Control

Air Conditioning

Push to start

Power locks

Power mirrors

Power windows

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Zens Auto Sales

Used 2004 Toyota Corolla CE *AS-IS, POWER MIRROR, CRUISE CONTROL* for sale in Hamilton, ON
2004 Toyota Corolla CE *AS-IS, POWER MIRROR, CRUISE CONTROL* 207,954 KM $1,995 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Mazda MAZDA3 GX *SAFETY, 1Y WARRANTY ENGINE & TRANSMISSION* for sale in Hamilton, ON
2010 Mazda MAZDA3 GX *SAFETY, 1Y WARRANTY ENGINE & TRANSMISSION* 162,536 KM $7,495 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mazda MAZDA3 GS HEATED SEATS/STEERING, SAFETY FEATS, BACKUP CAM for sale in Hamilton, ON
2019 Mazda MAZDA3 GS HEATED SEATS/STEERING, SAFETY FEATS, BACKUP CAM 83,734 KM $18,495 + tax & lic

Email Zens Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Zens Auto Sales

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-962-XXXX

(click to show)

905-962-2226

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

Zens Auto Sales

905-962-2226

Contact Seller
2016 Mazda MAZDA3