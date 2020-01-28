Menu
2016 Mazda MAZDA3

GX | TOUCHSCREEN | BLUETOOTH | REAR CAM

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

GX | TOUCHSCREEN | BLUETOOTH | REAR CAM

Car Nation Canada

1977 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K8

1-888-793-5753

$13,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 46,413KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4614645
  • Stock #: HU1042
  • VIN: 3MZBM1U79GM281911
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Welcome to Mazda of Hamilton and Thank you for viewing this vehicle. Everything we do is designed to make your car buying experience as easy and enjoyable as possible. Competitive pricing, knowledgeable staff and superior customer service all add up to create a simple and painless way to purchase a vehicle at a great price.



* CALL Toll-Free 1-888-822-7024 or SMS/TEXT 905-630-3785 for more info!


* Selling Price does not include HST and Licensing.


* Carproof Reports available on all Pre-Owned vehicles, we have nothing to hide!


* Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and Get great value for your Trade-in Vehicle!


* Credit Issues? We'll help you rebuild your credit! (o.a.c.) Apply Online Today!


* ASK about our "Do Not Pay for 90 Days" Financing Option (o.a.c.), available on most makes and models.


* Price and vehicle availability subject to change without notice; Please call for more information.




Thank you for viewing this vehicle. Visit Mazda of Hamilton and experience a Stress-Free, No Pressure Purchase! We are dedicated to your Customer Satisfaction! We are conveniently located at 1977 Upper James Street, South of the Lincoln Alexander Parkway, at the corner of Upper James and Twenty Road.



We are a proud member of the Car Nation Canada dealership group - Buy with confidence from a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. View over 1600 new & used cars for sale at CarNationCanada.com

Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • Automatic

Mazda of Hamilton

1977 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K8

