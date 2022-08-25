$16,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,800
+ taxes & licensing
Star Vendor Auto
289-925-6557
2016 Mazda MAZDA3
2016 Mazda MAZDA3
GS
Location
Star Vendor Auto
40 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W8
289-925-6557
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,800
+ taxes & licensing
96,442KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9003208
- VIN: 3MZBM1V73GM256209
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 96,442 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Star Vendor Auto
Star Vendor Auto
40 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W8