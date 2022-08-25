Menu
2016 Mazda MAZDA3

96,442 KM

$16,800

+ tax & licensing
$16,800

+ taxes & licensing

Star Vendor Auto

289-925-6557

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Location

Star Vendor Auto

40 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W8

289-925-6557

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,800

+ taxes & licensing

96,442KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9003208
  VIN: 3MZBM1V73GM256209

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 96,442 KM

Vehicle Description

It's include safety and one year warranty 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

