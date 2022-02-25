$20,885+ tax & licensing
$20,885
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Mazda MAZDA5
2016 Mazda MAZDA5
Location
1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
46,050KM
- Listing ID: 8329215
- Stock #: 2011
- VIN: JM1CW2CL9G0192011
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black+Blue
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 46,050 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Climate Control
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
