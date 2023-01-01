Menu
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA

39,000 KM

Details Description Features

$26,990

+ tax & licensing
$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

Acen Motors Inc.

905-545-7200

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA

4MATIC 4dr GLA 250- LOADED-PRISTINE CONDITION

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA

4MATIC 4dr GLA 250- LOADED-PRISTINE CONDITION

Location

Acen Motors Inc.

1926 King St. East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1W1

905-545-7200

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

39,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10451919
  • VIN: WDCTG4GB6GJ232849

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 39,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 MERCEDES BENZ GLA 250- 4MATIC- PANROOF, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA,PUSH BUTTON START, TWO SETS OF KEY, ORIGINAL NEW CONDITION MATS PLUS WEATHER TECH MATS, LOADED IN A PRISTINE CONDITION ! NO ACCIDENTS, ONTARIO CAR!

*** NO HIDDEN FEES**

Carfax report are provided  with every vehicle at not extra charge!

Customer Satisfaction is Our First Priority!

Lowest price policy in effect !Price + HST + Licensing ( No extra fees, no haggle price)

Financing is available for vehicles of 10 years old or less!

All vehicles come certified with 30 days powertrain included.

Extended Warranty available up to 3 year

Call us for more information and to book and appointment!

ACEN MOTORS INC - Pre- owned vehicles come standard with one key, if we received more than one key from the previous owner, we include then, additional keys may be purchased at the time of the sale!

Serving Hamilton, Ancaster, Stoney Creek, Binbrook, Grimsby, London, St. Catharines, Burlington, Mississauga, Toronto and other provinces for over 17 years. 

Visit us online : acenmotors.com

ACEN MOTORS INC.

1926 KING ST. EAST.

Hamilton - On

L8K 1W1

CONTACT 905-545-7200

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

