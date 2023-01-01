$26,990+ tax & licensing
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA
4MATIC 4dr GLA 250- LOADED-PRISTINE CONDITION
Location
Acen Motors Inc.
1926 King St. East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1W1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$26,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10451919
- VIN: WDCTG4GB6GJ232849
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 39,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 MERCEDES BENZ GLA 250- 4MATIC- PANROOF, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA,PUSH BUTTON START, TWO SETS OF KEY, ORIGINAL NEW CONDITION MATS PLUS WEATHER TECH MATS, LOADED IN A PRISTINE CONDITION ! NO ACCIDENTS, ONTARIO CAR!
Vehicle Features
