2016 Mitsubishi Lancer

ES AWC - Bluetooth - Balance of Factory Warranty

Location

Mountain Mitsubishi

1670 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K5

905-526-4899

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 106,754KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4959609
  • Stock #: U0415
  • VIN: JA32V2FW7GU601943
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights!

For a practical economy sedan with a sporty attitude, check out this Mitsubishi Lancer. This 2016 Mitsubishi Lancer is fresh on our lot in Hamilton.

This Mitsubishi Lancer builds on a proud history of outperforming drivers' expectations while quickening their pulses. Its rigid body construction and sport-tuned suspension deliver the safety and excitement you're looking for. This Lancer features a striking exterior design complemented by a sporty front grille, bold body lines, and a commanding aerodynamic stance. This Mitsubishi Lancer delivers an invigorating driving experience, designed to outperform. This sedan has 106,754 kms. It's black in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.4L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Lancer's trim level is ES AWC. This Lancer ES AWC is an outstanding value. It comes with all-wheel control, a 6.1-inch touchscreen audio system, Bluetooth connectivity, a rearview camera, steering wheel-mounted audio, phone, and cruise control, automatic climate control, deluxe fabric seats, heated mirrors, fog lights, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.mountainmitsubishi.ca/inventory/credit-application.aspx?lng=2



Mountain Mitsubishi is located in Hamilton and serves as your Ontario Mitsubishi dealer. If you're in the market for a New Mitsubishi vehicle you'll find our Mitsubishi Sales staff courteous and professional. Mountain Mitsubishi carries the full Mitsubishi line-up of new vehicles including the Mitsubishi Lancer, Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback, Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution (Mitsubishi EVO), Mitsubishi Outlander, Mitsubishi RVR and Mitsubishi Mirage.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Hamilton. o~o
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Stability Control
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Remote power door locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • External temperature display
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Control
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Integrated roof antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 4
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Speed Rating: H
  • Tires: Profile: 60
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Automatic front air conditioning
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
  • Body-coloured bumpers
Suspension
  • Independent Rear Suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Four-wheel Independent Suspension
  • Coil rear spring
  • Multi-link rear suspension
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Strut front suspension
Security
  • Anti-theft alarm system
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Light
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Rear View Camera
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Automatic locking hubs
  • Radio data system
  • Dual Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Bucket front seats
  • Rear bench
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Rear seats center armrest
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Two 12V DC power outlets
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Seatback storage: 1
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Braking Assist
  • Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Wheel Diameter: 16
  • Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
  • Wheel Width: 6.5
  • Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
  • Rear door type: Trunk
  • Mechanical remote trunk release
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Audio system memory card slot
  • Turn signal in mirrors
  • Piano black dash trim
  • Piano black door trim
  • Driver knee airbags
  • Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Silver aluminum rims
  • Black grille w/chrome surround
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 10.2 L/100 km
  • Diameter of tires: 16.0"
  • Rear Head Room: 935 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.8 L/100 km
  • Max cargo capacity: 348 L
  • Tires: Width: 205 mm
  • Front Head Room: 1,005 mm
  • Wheelbase: 2,635 mm
  • Fuel Capacity: 55 L
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1,390 mm
  • Front Hip Room: 1,355 mm
  • Urethane shift knob trim
  • Urethane steering wheel trim
  • Overall Length: 4,625 mm
  • Overall height: 1,480 mm
  • Overall Width: 1,760 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1,380 mm
  • Curb weight: 1,420 kg
  • Gross vehicle weight: 1,900 kg
  • Front Leg Room: 1,075 mm
  • Rear Leg Room: 915 mm
  • Rear Hip Room: 1,375 mm
  • Manual child safety locks
  • Halogen aero-composite headlights
  • 1 USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

