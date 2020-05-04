2016 Mitsubishi Lancer

Safety Fog Lights

Stability Control

Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Steering Wheel Audio Control

Audio controls on steering wheel

Integrated roof antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 4 Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Aluminum Wheels

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Steel spare wheel rim

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo

Tires: Prefix: P

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Speed Rating: H

Tires: Profile: 60 Comfort Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Automatic front air conditioning Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery

Body-coloured bumpers Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Multi-link rear suspension

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Windows Privacy glass: Light

Additional Features 4 door

Rear View Camera

Front Reading Lights

Automatic locking hubs

Radio data system

Dual Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Bucket front seats

Rear bench

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Rear seats center armrest

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Two 12V DC power outlets

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Seatback storage: 1

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

In-Dash single CD player

Braking Assist

Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Wheel Diameter: 16

Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback

Wheel Width: 6.5

Vehicle Emissions: LEV II

Rear door type: Trunk

Mechanical remote trunk release

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Audio system memory card slot

Turn signal in mirrors

Piano black dash trim

Piano black door trim

Driver knee airbags

Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel

Clock: In-radio display

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Silver aluminum rims

Black grille w/chrome surround

Fuel Consumption: City: 10.2 L/100 km

Diameter of tires: 16.0"

Rear Head Room: 935 mm

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.8 L/100 km

Max cargo capacity: 348 L

Tires: Width: 205 mm

Front Head Room: 1,005 mm

Wheelbase: 2,635 mm

Fuel Capacity: 55 L

Front Shoulder Room: 1,390 mm

Front Hip Room: 1,355 mm

Urethane shift knob trim

Urethane steering wheel trim

Overall Length: 4,625 mm

Overall height: 1,480 mm

Overall Width: 1,760 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,380 mm

Curb weight: 1,420 kg

Gross vehicle weight: 1,900 kg

Front Leg Room: 1,075 mm

Rear Leg Room: 915 mm

Rear Hip Room: 1,375 mm

Manual child safety locks

Halogen aero-composite headlights

1 USB port

