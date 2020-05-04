Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES +TOURING PKG+SUNROOF+AWC

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES +TOURING PKG+SUNROOF+AWC

Location

Mountain Mitsubishi

1670 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K5

905-526-4899

Contact Seller

$17,498

+ taxes & licensing

  • 89,552KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4957227
  • Stock #: U0417
  • VIN: JA4AZ2A38GZ603633
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
One Owner, Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows!



For something a little different, this Mitsubishi Outlander is an excellent crossover for anyone who wants to stand out from the crowd. This 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander is fresh on our lot in Hamilton.

This Mitsubishi Outlander offers an excellent value in the compact SUV segment. Designed with eye-catching style and a spacious interior, there's plenty of room and comfort to enjoy the great Canadian outdoors. This Outlander also delivers strong performance and composed handling which adds to its versatility. With so much versatility, you can be confident that your Outlander will keep on delivering for years to come. This SUV has 89,552 kms. It's white in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.4L I4 16V MPFI SOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Outlander's trim level is ES. The ES trim makes this versatile Outlander an incredible value. It comes standard with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player, Bluetooth phone interface and streaming audio, a rearview camera, steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Back Up Camera.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.mountainmitsubishi.ca/inventory/credit-application.aspx?lng=2



Mountain Mitsubishi is located in Hamilton and serves as your Ontario Mitsubishi dealer. Mountain Mitsubishi is focused on ensuring all customers receive a premium Mitsubishi experience. If you're in the market for a New Mitsubishi vehicle you'll find our Mitsubishi Sales staff courteous and professional. Mountain Mitsubishi Mitsubishi carries the full Mitsubishi line-up of new vehicles including the Mitsubishi Lancer, Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback, Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution (Mitsubishi EVO), Mitsubishi Outlander, Mitsubishi RVR and Mitsubishi Mirage.We welcome you to visit Mountain Mitsubishi today to test drive a new or used Mitsubishi and see what makes Mitsubishi vehicles the best back cars in the world.*total cost of borrowing reflected in all payments
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Hamilton. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
  • Remote power door locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • cruise
  • tilt
  • External temperature display
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Piano black center console trim
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
  • Tires: Profile: 70
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Speed Rating: H
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Integrated roof antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 6
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • Privacy glass: Deep
Comfort
  • air
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Automatic front air conditioning
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Cloth Seats
  • Split rear bench
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
  • Cloth Seat Upholstery
  • Body-coloured bumpers
  • Leather shift knob trim
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Suspension
  • Independent Rear Suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Four-wheel Independent Suspension
  • Coil rear spring
  • Multi-link rear suspension
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Strut front suspension
Security
  • Anti-theft alarm system
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • BACK UP CAMERA
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Automatic locking hubs
  • Radio data system
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Metal-look dash trim
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Bucket front seats
  • Rear seats center armrest
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Two 12V DC power outlets
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Cargo tie downs
  • Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
  • Door pockets: Driver and passenger
  • Seatback storage: 1
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Rear door type: Liftgate
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Braking Assist
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Wheel Diameter: 16
  • Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
  • Wheel Width: 6.5
  • Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
  • Surround Audio
  • Metal-look door trim
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Auxilliary transmission cooler
  • Speed-proportional electric power steering
  • Rear spoiler: Lip
  • Audio system memory card slot
  • Tumble forward rear seats
  • Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
  • Driver knee airbags
  • Leather/piano black steering wheel trim
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Silver aluminum rims
  • Tires: Width: 215 mm
  • Diameter of tires: 16.0"
  • Front Hip Room: 1,336 mm
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 9.7 L/100 km
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1,425 mm
  • Fuel Capacity: 60 L
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.1 L/100 km
  • Curb weight: 1,535 kg
  • Overall Width: 1,810 mm
  • Front Leg Room: 1,039 mm
  • AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio
  • Wheelbase: 2,670 mm
  • Rear Leg Room: 982 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1,437 mm
  • Overall height: 1,680 mm
  • Rear Hip Room: 1,318 mm
  • Max cargo capacity: 1,792 L
  • Manual child safety locks
  • Gross vehicle weight: 2,175 kg
  • Overall Length: 4,695 mm
  • AM / FM / CD Player
  • Sirius XM Satellite Ready
  • Halogen aero-composite headlights
  • 1 USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mountain Mitsubishi

2014 Ford F-150 STX ...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 ST - ...
 101,933 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Mitsubishi RVR ...
 77,184 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Mountain Mitsubishi

Mountain Mitsubishi

1670 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-526-XXXX

(click to show)

905-526-4899

Send A Message