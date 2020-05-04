2016 Mitsubishi Outlander

Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Locks

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

Steering Wheel Controls

cruise

tilt

External temperature display

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Piano black center console trim Exterior Alloy Wheels

Daytime Running Lights

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Steel spare wheel rim

Tires: Prefix: P

Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown

Tires: Profile: 70

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Speed Rating: H Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Audio controls on steering wheel

Integrated roof antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 6 Windows Sunroof

Privacy glass: Deep Comfort air

Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Automatic front air conditioning Safety Stability Control

Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS

Cloth Seats

Split rear bench Trim Chrome Grille

Cloth Seat Upholstery

Body-coloured bumpers

Leather shift knob trim Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Multi-link rear suspension

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system

Additional Features 4 door

BACK UP CAMERA

Front Reading Lights

Automatic locking hubs

Radio data system

Transmission hill holder

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Metal-look dash trim

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Bucket front seats

Rear seats center armrest

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Two 12V DC power outlets

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Cargo tie downs

Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up

Door pockets: Driver and passenger

Seatback storage: 1

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Rear door type: Liftgate

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

In-Dash single CD player

Braking Assist

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Wheel Diameter: 16

Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback

Wheel Width: 6.5

Vehicle Emissions: LEV II

Surround Audio

Metal-look door trim

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Auxilliary transmission cooler

Speed-proportional electric power steering

Rear spoiler: Lip

Audio system memory card slot

Tumble forward rear seats

Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park

Driver knee airbags

Leather/piano black steering wheel trim

Clock: In-radio display

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Silver aluminum rims

Tires: Width: 215 mm

Diameter of tires: 16.0"

Front Hip Room: 1,336 mm

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Fuel Consumption: City: 9.7 L/100 km

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,425 mm

Fuel Capacity: 60 L

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.1 L/100 km

Curb weight: 1,535 kg

Overall Width: 1,810 mm

Front Leg Room: 1,039 mm

AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio

Wheelbase: 2,670 mm

Rear Leg Room: 982 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1,437 mm

Overall height: 1,680 mm

Rear Hip Room: 1,318 mm

Max cargo capacity: 1,792 L

Manual child safety locks

Gross vehicle weight: 2,175 kg

Overall Length: 4,695 mm

AM / FM / CD Player

Sirius XM Satellite Ready

Halogen aero-composite headlights

1 USB port

