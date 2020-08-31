This Mitsubishi Outlander is entertaining to drive while having plenty of room for passengers and cargo. This 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander is fresh on our lot in Hamilton.
This Mitsubishi Outlander offers an excellent value in the compact SUV segment. Designed with eye-catching style and a spacious interior, there's plenty of room and comfort to enjoy the great Canadian outdoors. This Outlander also delivers strong performance and composed handling which adds to its versatility. With so much versatility, you can be confident that your Outlander will keep on delivering for years to come. This low mileage SUV has just 48,000 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.0L V6 24V MPFI SOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Outlander's trim level is GT. This Outlander GT is generously appointed with luxurious features and advanced technology. It comes with super all-wheel control with drive mode selector, lane departure warning, forward collision mitigation system, adaptive cruise control, blind spot warning, leather seats which are heated in front, a heated steering wheel, a Rockford Fosgate 9-speaker premium sound system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, a rearview camera, a power liftgate, a power sunroof, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Tachometer
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 9
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Sunroof
Privacy glass: Deep
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Adaptive Cruise Control
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Rain sensing front wipers
Piano black center console trim
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Leather shift knob trim
Engine Immobilizer
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Anti-theft alarm system
4 door
Rear View Camera
Front Reading Lights
Lane Departure Warning
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Bucket front seats
Rear seats center armrest
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
HD auxilliary transmission cooler
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
Surround Audio
Wheel Width: 7
50-50 Third Row Seat
Manual Folding Third Row Seat
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Tumble forward rear seats
Turn signal in mirrors
Simulated wood dash trim
Simulated wood door trim
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Express open/close glass sunroof
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Self-leveling headlights
Driver adjustable suspension ride control
Leather/piano black steering wheel trim
Premium Sound Package
Clock: In-radio display
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM)
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Curb weight: 1,630 kg
Front Hip Room: 1,336 mm
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,425 mm
Fuel Capacity: 60 L
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.5 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.9 L/100 km
Rear Leg Room: 947 mm
Rear Head Room: 944 mm
SIRIUS AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Gross vehicle weight: 2,270 kg
Overall Width: 1,810 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,039 mm
Front Head Room: 1,014 mm
Wheelbase: 2,670 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,437 mm
Overall height: 1,680 mm
3rd Row Head Room: 908 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,313 mm
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Max cargo capacity: 1,792 L
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,001 mm
Overall Length: 4,695 mm
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Rockford Fostgate Punch
3rd Row Leg Room: 715 mm
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,306 mm
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
LED low beam projector beam headlights
1 USB port
