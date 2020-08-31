2016 Mitsubishi Outlander

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate power retractable mirrors Remote power door locks Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Split rear bench Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 9 Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 55 Windows Sunroof Privacy glass: Deep Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Convenience Adaptive Cruise Control External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Rain sensing front wipers Piano black center console trim Comfort Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Trim Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Leather shift knob trim Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system

Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera Front Reading Lights Lane Departure Warning Automatic locking hubs Radio data system Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Bucket front seats Rear seats center armrest Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up Door pockets: Driver and passenger Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist HD auxilliary transmission cooler ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Vehicle Emissions: LEV II Surround Audio Wheel Width: 7 50-50 Third Row Seat Manual Folding Third Row Seat Fuel Type: Premium unleaded 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Wheel Diameter: 18 Tumble forward rear seats Turn signal in mirrors Simulated wood dash trim Simulated wood door trim Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Express open/close glass sunroof Driver knee airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Self-leveling headlights Driver adjustable suspension ride control Leather/piano black steering wheel trim Premium Sound Package Clock: In-radio display Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM) Diameter of tires: 18.0" Tires: Width: 225 mm Curb weight: 1,630 kg Front Hip Room: 1,336 mm SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Rear Shoulder Room: 1,425 mm Fuel Capacity: 60 L Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.5 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: City: 11.9 L/100 km Rear Leg Room: 947 mm Rear Head Room: 944 mm SIRIUS AM/FM/Satellite Radio Gross vehicle weight: 2,270 kg Overall Width: 1,810 mm Front Leg Room: 1,039 mm Front Head Room: 1,014 mm Wheelbase: 2,670 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,437 mm Overall height: 1,680 mm 3rd Row Head Room: 908 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,313 mm HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Max cargo capacity: 1,792 L Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Manual child safety locks 3rd Row Hip Room: 1,001 mm Overall Length: 4,695 mm Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Rockford Fostgate Punch 3rd Row Leg Room: 715 mm 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,306 mm Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry LED low beam projector beam headlights 1 USB port

