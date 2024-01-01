Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2016 Nissan Micra 4dr HB Auto SV, excellent conditions, gas saver,one owner,carfax shows a minor claim,safety certification includ in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999</p><p>click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=iVb3Zt3dOVN0%2F9fKbgMlWgVdwy2CFvGL#accident-damage-section</p>

2016 Nissan Micra

192,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Nissan Micra

4dr HB AUTO SV

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Nissan Micra

4dr HB AUTO SV

Location

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

  1. 1728339967
  2. 1728339970
  3. 1728339973
  4. 1728339977
  5. 1728339980
  6. 1728339986
  7. 1728339990
  8. 1728339998
  9. 1728340003
  10. 1728340006
  11. 1728340010
  12. 1728340014
  13. 1728340017
  14. 1728340021
  15. 1728340024
  16. 1728340030
  17. 1728340034
  18. 1728340037
  19. 1728340040
  20. 1728340046
  21. 1728340050
  22. 1728340052
  23. 1728340056
  24. 1728340059
  25. 1728340065
  26. 1728340070
  27. 1728340073
  28. 1728340076
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
192,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1CK3CP8GL238177

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 192,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Nissan Micra 4dr HB Auto SV, excellent conditions, gas saver,one owner,carfax shows a minor claim,safety certification includ in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999

click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=iVb3Zt3dOVN0%2F9fKbgMlWgVdwy2CFvGL#accident-damage-section

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From GC Motors

Used 2010 Ford Fusion 4DR SDN I4 SE FWD for sale in Hamilton, ON
2010 Ford Fusion 4DR SDN I4 SE FWD 213,000 KM $5,495 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Nissan Micra 4dr HB AUTO SV for sale in Hamilton, ON
2016 Nissan Micra 4dr HB AUTO SV 192,000 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Acura ILX 4dr Sdn Premium Pkg for sale in Hamilton, ON
2016 Acura ILX 4dr Sdn Premium Pkg 269,000 KM $10,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email GC Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GC Motors

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

289-700-XXXX

(click to show)

289-700-2277

Alternate Numbers
905-312-8999
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

GC Motors

289-700-2277

Contact Seller
2016 Nissan Micra