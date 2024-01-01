$7,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Micra
4dr HB AUTO SV
2016 Nissan Micra
4dr HB AUTO SV
Location
GC Motors
43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
289-700-2277
Certified + E-Tested
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 192,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Nissan Micra 4dr HB Auto SV, excellent conditions, gas saver,one owner,carfax shows a minor claim,safety certification includ in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999
click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=iVb3Zt3dOVN0%2F9fKbgMlWgVdwy2CFvGL#accident-damage-section
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Exterior
Interior
Seating
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From GC Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email GC Motors
GC Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
289-700-XXXX(click to show)
289-700-2277
Alternate Numbers905-312-8999
+ taxes & licensing
289-700-2277