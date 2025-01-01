Menu
✅ Certified | No Accidents | 22 Service Records | 2016 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum AWD

 

This 2016 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum AWD is a fully loaded, top-trim SUV. With NO ACCIDENTS and 22 documented service records, it's been very well maintained and comes with luxury features your whole family will love.

 

🔹 3.5L V6 Engine – Automatic Transmission
🔹 All-Wheel Drive – Confident Handling in All Seasons
🔹 Premium Leather Interior – Spacious 7-Passenger Seating
🔹 Heated & Ventilated Front Seats – Year-Round Comfort
🔹 Heated 2nd Row Seats
🔹 Heated Steering Wheel – Comfort in Canadian Winters
🔹 Rear Entertainment System – DVD Screens in Front Headrests
🔹 Panoramic Sunroof – Bright, Open Cabin Feel
🔹 Navigation System + 360° Around View Camera
🔹 Back-Up Camera + Parking Sensors – Easy Maneuvering
🔹 Power Front Seats with Driver Memory Function
🔹 Power Liftgate – Convenient Access
🔹 Dual-Zone & Rear Climate Control – Comfort for All Passengers
🔹 Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM) – Extra Safety
🔹 Bluetooth + Premium Bose Audio System
🔹 Alloy Wheels – Stylish and Functional
🔹 Runs and Drives Great!

 

📍 Visit Us: 1121 King Street East, Hamilton, Ontario
📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542
📧 Email: Gusmarkos@Gmail.Com
🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only – Book Yours Today!

 

🛡️ Buy With Confidence – OMVIC Licensed Dealership
✔️ CARFAX VERIFIED – No Accidents, 22 Service Records
✔️ No Hidden Fees – Just Price + HST + Licensing
✔️ We Take Trade-Ins – Top Dollar for Your Vehicle
✔️ Don't See What You Want? We'll Find It For You!

 

💻 100% Online Purchase Available – Financing & Delivery Options
🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery – Right to Your Door
✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program – We Help Out-of-Town Buyers

Location

GG Cars

1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5

905-975-9705

Used
170,974KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AR2MM2GC609887

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 170,974 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Security

Automatic High Beams

$11,999 + taxes & licensing

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2016 Nissan Pathfinder