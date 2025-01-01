$11,999+ taxes & licensing
2016 Nissan Pathfinder
Platinum | NO ACCIDENTS | CERTIFIED | LOADED
2016 Nissan Pathfinder
Platinum | NO ACCIDENTS | CERTIFIED | LOADED
Location
GG Cars
1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5
905-975-9705
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 170,974 KM
Vehicle Description
✅ Certified | No Accidents | 22 Service Records | 2016 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum AWD
This 2016 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum AWD is a fully loaded, top-trim SUV. With NO ACCIDENTS and 22 documented service records, it’s been very well maintained and comes with luxury features your whole family will love.
🔹 3.5L V6 Engine – Automatic Transmission
🔹 All-Wheel Drive – Confident Handling in All Seasons
🔹 Premium Leather Interior – Spacious 7-Passenger Seating
🔹 Heated & Ventilated Front Seats – Year-Round Comfort
🔹 Heated 2nd Row Seats
🔹 Heated Steering Wheel – Comfort in Canadian Winters
🔹 Rear Entertainment System – DVD Screens in Front Headrests
🔹 Panoramic Sunroof – Bright, Open Cabin Feel
🔹 Navigation System + 360° Around View Camera
🔹 Back-Up Camera + Parking Sensors – Easy Maneuvering
🔹 Power Front Seats with Driver Memory Function
🔹 Power Liftgate – Convenient Access
🔹 Dual-Zone & Rear Climate Control – Comfort for All Passengers
🔹 Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM) – Extra Safety
🔹 Bluetooth + Premium Bose Audio System
🔹 Alloy Wheels – Stylish and Functional
🔹 Runs and Drives Great!
📍 Visit Us: 1121 King Street East, Hamilton, Ontario
📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542
📧 Email: Gusmarkos@Gmail.Com
🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only – Book Yours Today!
🛡️ Buy With Confidence – OMVIC Licensed Dealership
✔️ CARFAX VERIFIED – No Accidents, 22 Service Records
✔️ No Hidden Fees – Just Price + HST + Licensing
✔️ We Take Trade-Ins – Top Dollar for Your Vehicle
✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It For You!
💻 100% Online Purchase Available – Financing & Delivery Options
🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery – Right to Your Door
✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program – We Help Out-of-Town Buyers
Vehicle Features
