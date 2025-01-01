Menu
<p>✅ Certified |  AWD | <span style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif;>NO ACCIDENTS |</span><span style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif;> 2016 Nissan Rogue SV | Well Equipped</span></p><p> </p><p>Spacious, versatile, and efficient – this **Certified 2016 Nissan Rogue SV AWD** delivers comfort, safety, and capability in all weather conditions.</p><p> </p><p>🔹 2.5L 4-Cylinder Engine – Smooth & Fuel Efficient  </p><p>🔹 All Wheel Drive – Confident Year-Round Traction  </p><p>🔹 Backup Camera – Easy Reversing & Parking  </p><p>🔹 Heated Front Seats – Comfort During Cold Days  </p><p>🔹 Power Driver Seat – Adjustable Comfort  </p><p>🔹 Panoramic Sunroof – Bright & Airy Interior  </p><p>🔹 Keyless Entry with Push Button Start  </p><p>🔹 AM/FM/CD/MP3 Player – Premium Audio with Bluetooth & Aux  </p><p>🔹 Dual-Zone Climate Control – Custom Comfort for Driver & Passenger  </p><p>🔹 Air Conditioning – Cold & Strong  </p><p>🔹 Cruise Control – Great for Highway Driving  </p><p>🔹 Power Windows, Doors, and Mirrors  </p><p>🔹 Rear Privacy Glass – UV Protection & Style  </p><p>🔹 Spacious Cargo Area – Family & Utility Ready  </p><p> </p><p>📍 Visit Us: 1121 King Street East, Hamilton, Ontario  </p><p>📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 or (905) 462-5542  </p><p>📧 Email: Gusmarkos@Gmail.Com  </p><p>🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only – Book Yours Today!</p><p> </p><p>🛡️ Buy With Confidence – OMVIC Licensed Dealership  </p><p>✔️ CarProof VERIFIED – Lien, Registration, Accident, and Odometer Records  </p><p>✔️ No Hidden Fees – Just Price + HST + Licensing  </p><p>✔️ All Makes and Models Available – Don’t See It? We’ll Find It For You  </p><p>✔️ We Welcome All Trade-Ins</p><p> </p><p>💻 100% Online Buying – Financing & Delivery Available  </p><p>🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery – We’ll Bring It Straight To You  </p><p>✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program</p><p> </p>

2016 Nissan Rogue

171,510 KM

$9,799

+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Rogue

AWD 4dr SV CERTIFIED

2016 Nissan Rogue

AWD 4dr SV CERTIFIED

Location

GG Cars

1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5

905-975-9705

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,799

+ taxes & licensing

Used
171,510KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MV6GC834274

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 171,510 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

