$9,799+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Rogue
AWD 4dr SV CERTIFIED
Location
GG Cars
1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5
905-975-9705
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 171,510 KM
Vehicle Description
✅ Certified | AWD | NO ACCIDENTS | 2016 Nissan Rogue SV | Well Equipped
Spacious, versatile, and efficient – this **Certified 2016 Nissan Rogue SV AWD** delivers comfort, safety, and capability in all weather conditions.
🔹 2.5L 4-Cylinder Engine – Smooth & Fuel Efficient
🔹 All Wheel Drive – Confident Year-Round Traction
🔹 Backup Camera – Easy Reversing & Parking
🔹 Heated Front Seats – Comfort During Cold Days
🔹 Power Driver Seat – Adjustable Comfort
🔹 Panoramic Sunroof – Bright & Airy Interior
🔹 Keyless Entry with Push Button Start
🔹 AM/FM/CD/MP3 Player – Premium Audio with Bluetooth & Aux
🔹 Dual-Zone Climate Control – Custom Comfort for Driver & Passenger
🔹 Air Conditioning – Cold & Strong
🔹 Cruise Control – Great for Highway Driving
🔹 Power Windows, Doors, and Mirrors
🔹 Rear Privacy Glass – UV Protection & Style
🔹 Spacious Cargo Area – Family & Utility Ready
🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only – Book Yours Today!
🛡️ Buy With Confidence – OMVIC Licensed Dealership
✔️ CarProof VERIFIED – Lien, Registration, Accident, and Odometer Records
✔️ No Hidden Fees – Just Price + HST + Licensing
✔️ All Makes and Models Available – Don’t See It? We’ll Find It For You
✔️ We Welcome All Trade-Ins
💻 100% Online Buying – Financing & Delivery Available
🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery – We’ll Bring It Straight To You
✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program
Vehicle Features
+ taxes & licensing
