<p class=p1>✅ Certified | No Accidents | 2016 Nissan Sentra SR | Backup Cam | Heated Seats | Sport Package</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1>This Certified 2016 Nissan Sentra SR delivers sporty styling, comfort, and excellent fuel efficiency. With <span class=s1><strong>NO ACCIDENTS</strong></span> and all the right features, it’s ready for your next drive!</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1>🔹 1.8L 4-Cylinder Engine – Automatic Transmission</p><p class=p1>🔹 Sport Package – Aggressive Styling, Sport Spoiler & Unique Trim</p><p class=p1>🔹 Backup Camera – Easy Parking and Maneuvering</p><p class=p1>🔹 Heated Front Seats – Comfort for Canadian Winters</p><p class=p1>🔹 Premium Cloth Sport Seats</p><p class=p1>🔹 Bluetooth Connectivity – Hands-Free Calling & Audio</p><p class=p1>🔹 AM/FM/CD/MP3 Player with AUX & USB Input</p><p class=p1>🔹 Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors – Full Convenience Package</p><p class=p1>🔹 Keyless Entry + Push Button Start – Modern Tech</p><p class=p1>🔹 Cruise Control – Smooth Long Drives</p><p class=p1>🔹 Air Conditioning with Climate Control</p><p class=p1>🔹 Alloy Wheels – Sporty & Stylish</p><p class=p1>🔹 Daytime Running Lights – Extra Safety & Visibility</p><p class=p1>🔹 Runs and Drives Excellent</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1>📍 Visit Us: 1121 King Street East, Hamilton, Ontario</p><p class=p1>📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542</p><p class=p1>📧 Email: Gusmarkos@Gmail.Com</p><p class=p1>🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only – Book Yours Today!</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1>🛡️ Buy With Confidence – OMVIC Licensed Dealership</p><p class=p1>✔️ <span class=s1><strong>CARFAX VERIFIED</strong></span> – No Accidents, Lien-Free, Full History</p><p class=p1>✔️ No Hidden Fees – Just Price + HST + Licensing</p><p class=p1>✔️ We Take Trade-Ins – Top Dollar for Your Vehicle</p><p class=p1>✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It For You!</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1>💻 100% Online Purchase Available – Financing & Delivery Options</p><p class=p1>🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery – We’ll Bring It to You</p><p class=p1>✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program – We Help Out-of-Town Buyers!</p>

2016 Nissan Sentra

199,321 KM

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Nissan Sentra

SR | NO ACCIDENTS | BACK UP CAM | CERTIFIED

12872708

2016 Nissan Sentra

SR | NO ACCIDENTS | BACK UP CAM | CERTIFIED

Location

GG Cars

1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5

905-975-9705

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
199,321KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1AB7AP9GL670794

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 199,321 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

