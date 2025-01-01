$7,999+ taxes & licensing
2016 Nissan Sentra
SR | NO ACCIDENTS | BACK UP CAM | CERTIFIED
Location
GG Cars
1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5
905-975-9705
Certified
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 199,321 KM
Vehicle Description
✅ Certified | No Accidents | 2016 Nissan Sentra SR | Backup Cam | Heated Seats | Sport Package
This Certified 2016 Nissan Sentra SR delivers sporty styling, comfort, and excellent fuel efficiency. With NO ACCIDENTS and all the right features, it’s ready for your next drive!
🔹 1.8L 4-Cylinder Engine – Automatic Transmission
🔹 Sport Package – Aggressive Styling, Sport Spoiler & Unique Trim
🔹 Backup Camera – Easy Parking and Maneuvering
🔹 Heated Front Seats – Comfort for Canadian Winters
🔹 Premium Cloth Sport Seats
🔹 Bluetooth Connectivity – Hands-Free Calling & Audio
🔹 AM/FM/CD/MP3 Player with AUX & USB Input
🔹 Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors – Full Convenience Package
🔹 Keyless Entry + Push Button Start – Modern Tech
🔹 Cruise Control – Smooth Long Drives
🔹 Air Conditioning with Climate Control
🔹 Alloy Wheels – Sporty & Stylish
🔹 Daytime Running Lights – Extra Safety & Visibility
🔹 Runs and Drives Excellent
📍 Visit Us: 1121 King Street East, Hamilton, Ontario
📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542
📧 Email: Gusmarkos@Gmail.Com
🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only – Book Yours Today!
🛡️ Buy With Confidence – OMVIC Licensed Dealership
✔️ CARFAX VERIFIED – No Accidents, Lien-Free, Full History
✔️ No Hidden Fees – Just Price + HST + Licensing
✔️ We Take Trade-Ins – Top Dollar for Your Vehicle
✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It For You!
💻 100% Online Purchase Available – Financing & Delivery Options
🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery – We’ll Bring It to You
✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program – We Help Out-of-Town Buyers!
Vehicle Features
905-975-9705