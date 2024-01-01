$11,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Versa Note
NOTE SV,ONLY 72000KM,ACCIDENT FREE
2016 Nissan Versa Note
NOTE SV,ONLY 72000KM,ACCIDENT FREE
RDJ Auto Sales & Service
150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4
905-318-3353
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
72,229KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3n1ce2cp5gl386725
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 72,229 KM
Vehicle Description
local 1 owner trade, accident free, only 72000km,note sv model, auto a/c,power options, safety included, no added fees, excellent condition
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
RDJ Auto Sales & Service
150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4
2016 Nissan Versa Note