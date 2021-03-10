Menu
2016 RAM Cargo Van

46,929 KM

$35,999

+ tax & licensing
$35,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wayne's Auto World

905-544-5568

2016 RAM Cargo Van

2016 RAM Cargo Van

2016 RAM Cargo Van

Wayne's Auto World

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

905-544-5568

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified

$35,999

+ taxes & licensing

46,929KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6724553
  • VIN: 3C6TRVDD9GE107697

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour RED & GREEN
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 46,929 KM

Vehicle Description

 

OUR VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST,FINANCING AVAILABLE AS LOW AS 4.89% ON APPROVED CREDIT ON MOST VEHICLES, COME BY IN PERSON OR BY TRUSTED AND EASY ONLINE APPLICATION. **WE ARE A PROUD MEMEBER OF UCDA ** ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=e7618860-8f22-4e62-b461-0747bd7df710&Lang=en ***7 MONTH/11000 km POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH A $1000. PER CLAIM LIMIT INCLUDED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE.***

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Tilt Steering Wheel
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Trip Computer
Warranty Included
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wayne's Auto World

Wayne's Auto World

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

