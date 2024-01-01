Menu
2016 Scion FR-S,6 speed manual transmission,beatiful sport car,excellent conditions,2 previous owners, carfax shows a police report,no claim,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999

click or paste here for carfax; https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=XS3aZ%2FYR2Hsk8uIwCZQA3cTPyV25qyoY

$16,995

+ tax & licensing

Location

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

VIN JF1ZNAA13G9708762

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black+Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 102,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Scion FR-S,6 speed manual transmission,beatiful sport car,excellent conditions,2 previous owners, carfax shows a police report,no claim,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999

click or paste here for carfax; https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=XS3aZ%2FYR2Hsk8uIwCZQA3cTPyV25qyoY

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

