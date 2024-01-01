$15,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Subaru Crosstrek
5dr Man 2.0i w/Touring Pkg
Location
GC Motors
43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
289-700-2277
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
121,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF2GPABC6GG256573
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 121,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Subaru XV Crosstrek Touring Package,AWD,excellent conditions,5 speed manual transmission, 2 previous owners,carfax shows a monor claim in 2018,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999
click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=MBHmn9XUMEJ7RKBRboI/Wi7Fmg6eilC9
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Additional Features
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Email GC Motors
GC Motors
43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
Call Dealer
289-700-XXXX(click to show)
289-700-2277
Alternate Numbers905-312-8999
