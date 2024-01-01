Menu
2016 Subaru XV Crosstrek Touring Package,AWD,excellent conditions,5 speed manual transmission, 2 previous owners,carfax shows a monor claim in 2018,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999

click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=MBHmn9XUMEJ7RKBRboI/Wi7Fmg6eilC9

2016 Subaru Crosstrek

121,000 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Subaru Crosstrek

5dr Man 2.0i w/Touring Pkg

2016 Subaru Crosstrek

5dr Man 2.0i w/Touring Pkg

Location

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

View Carfax Report

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
121,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF2GPABC6GG256573

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 121,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Subaru XV Crosstrek Touring Package,AWD,excellent conditions,5 speed manual transmission, 2 previous owners,carfax shows a monor claim in 2018,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999

click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=MBHmn9XUMEJ7RKBRboI/Wi7Fmg6eilC9

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email GC Motors

GC Motors

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
Call Dealer

289-700-XXXX

289-700-2277

905-312-8999
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

GC Motors

289-700-2277

2016 Subaru Crosstrek