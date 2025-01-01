Menu
<p>This fully loaded Camry XLE offers luxury, performance, and peace of mind. Backed by a <strong>clean CARFAX, 0 accidents, </strong>and <strong>full service history at Toyota</strong>, it’s a sedan you can trust for years to come.</p><p>🔧 <strong>Sold Certified – Drive Away with Confidence</strong> 💳 <strong>Financing Available – All Credit Welcome</strong></p><p>✅ <strong>Key Details:</strong></p><ul><li><p><strong>Mileage:</strong> 134104km</p></li><li><p><strong>Drivetrain:</strong> Front-Wheel Drive</p></li><li><p><strong>Transmission:</strong> Automatic</p></li><li><p><strong>Engine:</strong> 3.5L V6</p></li><li><p><strong>VIN:</strong> 4T1BK1FK4GU573502</p></li><li><p><strong>Stock #:</strong> A0010</p></li><li><p><strong>Condition:</strong> Excellent</p></li><li><p><strong>CARFAX:</strong> Clean – No Accidents</p></li><li><p><strong>Service History:</strong> Maintained exclusively at Toyota dealerships</p></li></ul><p>🚗 <strong>Features & Highlights:</strong></p><ul><li><p><strong>Safety:</strong> Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Assist, Forward Collision Warning, Brake Assist, Rearview Camera</p></li><li><p><strong>Comfort & Convenience:</strong> Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Interior, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Seats, Keyless Entry & Start</p></li><li><p><strong>Tech & Media:</strong> Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, GPS Navigation, SiriusXM, Premium Sound System</p></li><li><p><strong>Winter Ready:</strong> Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Tinted Glass, Winter Tires</p></li><li><p><strong>Extras:</strong> Adaptive Smart Cruise Control, Wireless Charger, Universal Garage Door Opener</p></li></ul><p>📍 <strong>Location:</strong> M.A Auto Sales – 758 King Street East, Hamilton 📞 <strong>Contact:</strong> Hasan @ M.A Auto Sales</p>

2016 Toyota Camry

134,103 KM

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Toyota Camry

XLE

13106408

2016 Toyota Camry

XLE

Location

M A Used Auto Sales

758 King St. East, Hamilton, ON L8M 1A5

365-737-2555

View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
134,103KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4T1BK1FK4GU573502

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 134,103 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

More inventory From M A Used Auto Sales

Used 2016 Toyota Camry XLE for sale in Hamilton, ON
2016 Toyota Camry XLE 134,103 KM $18,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Nissan Sentra S for sale in Hamilton, ON
2016 Nissan Sentra S 195,400 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Toyota Corolla LE for sale in Hamilton, ON
2013 Toyota Corolla LE 0 SOLD

M A Used Auto Sales

M A Used Auto Sales

758 King St. East, Hamilton, ON L8M 1A5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

365-737-2555

