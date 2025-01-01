$18,999+ taxes & licensing
2016 Toyota Camry
XLE
2016 Toyota Camry
XLE
Location
M A Used Auto Sales
758 King St. East, Hamilton, ON L8M 1A5
365-737-2555
Certified
$18,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 134,103 KM
Vehicle Description
This fully loaded Camry XLE offers luxury, performance, and peace of mind. Backed by a clean CARFAX, 0 accidents, and full service history at Toyota, it’s a sedan you can trust for years to come.
🔧 Sold Certified – Drive Away with Confidence 💳 Financing Available – All Credit Welcome
✅ Key Details:
Mileage: 134104km
Drivetrain: Front-Wheel Drive
Transmission: Automatic
Engine: 3.5L V6
VIN: 4T1BK1FK4GU573502
Stock #: A0010
Condition: Excellent
CARFAX: Clean – No Accidents
Service History: Maintained exclusively at Toyota dealerships
🚗 Features & Highlights:
Safety: Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Assist, Forward Collision Warning, Brake Assist, Rearview Camera
Comfort & Convenience: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Interior, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Seats, Keyless Entry & Start
Tech & Media: Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, GPS Navigation, SiriusXM, Premium Sound System
Winter Ready: Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Tinted Glass, Winter Tires
Extras: Adaptive Smart Cruise Control, Wireless Charger, Universal Garage Door Opener
📍 Location: M.A Auto Sales – 758 King Street East, Hamilton 📞 Contact: Hasan @ M.A Auto Sales
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From M A Used Auto Sales
Email M A Used Auto Sales
M A Used Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
365-737-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
365-737-2555