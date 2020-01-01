Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Toyota Corolla

101,420 KM

Details Description Features

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Red Hill Toyota

905-561-1202

Contact Seller
2016 Toyota Corolla

2016 Toyota Corolla

S

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Toyota Corolla

S

Location

Red Hill Toyota

2333 Barton St East, Hamilton, ON L8E 2W8

905-561-1202

  1. 6268686
  2. 6268686
  3. 6268686
  4. 6268686
  5. 6268686
  6. 6268686
  7. 6268686
  8. 6268686
  9. 6268686
  10. 6268686
Contact Seller

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

101,420KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6268686
  • Stock #: 16302A
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE1GC496721

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 16302A
  • Mileage 101,420 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle comes complete will a full Red Hill Toyota Certification including:



  • Guaranteed minimum of 50% remaining tread life on tires
  • Guaranteed minimum of 50% life remaining on brakes
  • Full lube, oil, and filter change
  • New wiper blades
  • Wheel locks
  • 59 Point Ontario Safety Standards Certificate
  • Carfax Canada vehicle history report.
  • Full mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning
  • Executive detailing
  • 1 year tire and rim road hazard warranty with coverage up to $5000
  • A minimum of a 3 month/6,000 km limited powertrain warranty.
  • Invitation to new owners clinic.
  • Referral program: Earn money when your friends and family shop with us!
  • Extended warranties and loan protections are available.
  • Access to the best financing options across all major financial institutions.


Why buy a car anywhere but Red Hill Toyota?

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Red Hill Toyota

2018 Toyota Camry SE
 55,522 KM
$23,999 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Camry SE
 37,507 KM
$25,495 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Highland...
 103,823 KM
$33,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Red Hill Toyota

Red Hill Toyota

Red Hill Toyota

2333 Barton St East, Hamilton, ON L8E 2W8

Call Dealer

905-561-XXXX

(click to show)

905-561-1202

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory