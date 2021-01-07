Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Toyota RAV4

37,572 KM

Details Description Features

$25,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,495

+ taxes & licensing

Red Hill Toyota

905-561-1202

Contact Seller
2016 Toyota RAV4

2016 Toyota RAV4

se

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Toyota RAV4

se

Location

Red Hill Toyota

2333 Barton St East, Hamilton, ON L8E 2W8

905-561-1202

  1. 6383097
  2. 6383097
  3. 6383097
  4. 6383097
  5. 6383097
  6. 6383097
  7. 6383097
  8. 6383097
  9. 6383097
Contact Seller

$25,495

+ taxes & licensing

37,572KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6383097
  • Stock #: 16859A
  • VIN: 2T3JFREV4GW525113

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 37,572 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle comes complete will a full Red Hill Toyota Certification including:



  • Guaranteed minimum of 50% remaining tread life on tires
  • Guaranteed minimum of 50% life remaining on brakes
  • Full lube, oil, and filter change
  • New wiper blades
  • Wheel locks
  • 59 Point Ontario Safety Standards Certificate
  • Carfax Canada vehicle history report.
  • Full mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning
  • Executive detailing
  • 1 year tire and rim road hazard warranty with coverage up to $5000
  • A minimum of a 3 month/6,000 km limited powertrain warranty.
  • Invitation to new owners clinic.
  • Referral program: Earn money when your friends and family shop with us!
  • Extended warranties and loan protections are available.
  • Access to the best financing options across all major financial institutions.


Why buy a car anywhere but Red Hill Toyota?

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
AWD
Navigation System
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Red Hill Toyota

2018 Toyota Sienna L...
 86,624 KM
$27,999 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota RAV4 LIM...
 95,964 KM
$17,495 + tax & lic
2018 Mazda CX-9 Sign...
 53,600 KM
$33,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Red Hill Toyota

Red Hill Toyota

Red Hill Toyota

2333 Barton St East, Hamilton, ON L8E 2W8

Call Dealer

905-561-XXXX

(click to show)

905-561-1202

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory