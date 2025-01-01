Menu
2016 Volkswagen Golf

116,718 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Volkswagen Golf

Trendline *APPLE/ANDROID AUTO, MOONROOF,NAV*

Watch This Vehicle
12775358

2016 Volkswagen Golf

Trendline *APPLE/ANDROID AUTO, MOONROOF,NAV*

Location

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-962-2226

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
116,718KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VWC17AU9GM514907

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 116,718 KM

Vehicle Description

Zen's Auto Sales

NOTE: Call 905-920-2663 or 905-962-2226 before visiting!

Price + HST + licensing 

Vehicle comes with 1 Year unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim!

Contact us to book an appointment to come by and check out our cars!

74 Kenilworth Avenue North, Hamilton, ON, L8H 4R5

https://zensautosales.ca/

SAFETY INCLUDED

Carfax included

Financing Available

Navigation

Blind spot Monitor

Rear Traffic Alert

Apple Car play

Android Auto

Backup camera

Heated seats
Moonroof
Cruise control
Air Conditioning
Push start
Power locks
Power mirrors
Power windows

Bluetooth
Auxiliary input
USB
CD player
Premium audio

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Zens Auto Sales

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
Call Dealer

905-962-XXXX

(click to show)

905-962-2226

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Zens Auto Sales

905-962-2226

2016 Volkswagen Golf