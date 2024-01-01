Menu
<div>2016 VolksWagon Passat Trendline package one owner clean carfax no reported accidents comes with power windows and locks keyless entry heated seats full set of winter tires and much more looks and runs great </div>

2016 Volkswagen Passat

136,595 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Parkdale Auto Centre

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

905-546-7373

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
136,595KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1VWAS7A32GC069472

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 136,595 KM

2016 VolksWagon Passat Trendline package one owner clean carfax no reported accidents comes with power windows and locks keyless entry heated seats full set of winter tires and much more looks and runs great 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Climate Control

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

