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<p class=p1>Zens Auto Sales</p><p class=p1>NOTE: Call 905-920-2663 or 905-962-2226 before visiting!</p><p class=p1>Price + HST + licensing </p><p class=p1>Vehicle comes with 1 Year unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim!</p><p class=p1>Contact us to book an appointment to come by and check out our cars!</p><p class=p1>74 Kenilworth Avenue North, Hamilton, ON, L8H 4R5</p><p class=p1>https://zensautosales.ca/</p><p class=p1>SAFETY INCLUDED</p><p class=p1>Carfax included</p><p class=p1>Financing available</p><p class=p1>AWD</p><p class=p1>Heated seats</p><p class=p1>Backup camera</p><p class=p1>Push start</p><p class=p1>Cruise control</p><p class=p1>Air Conditioning</p><p class=p1>Power locks</p><p class=p1>Power mirrors</p><p class=p1>Auxiliary input</p><p class=p1>USB</p><p class=p1>Power windows</p><p class=p1>CD player</p><p class=p1>Premium audio</p>

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

132,536 KM

Details Description Features

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline *AWD, HEATED SEATS, SAFETY*

Watch This Vehicle
14061399

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline *AWD, HEATED SEATS, SAFETY*

Location

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-962-2226

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
132,536KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WVGJV7AX1GW612849

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 132,536 KM

Vehicle Description

Zen's Auto Sales

NOTE: Call 905-920-2663 or 905-962-2226 before visiting!

Price + HST + licensing 

Vehicle comes with 1 Year unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim!

Contact us to book an appointment to come by and check out our cars!

74 Kenilworth Avenue North, Hamilton, ON, L8H 4R5

https://zensautosales.ca/

SAFETY INCLUDED

Carfax included

Financing available

AWD

Heated seats

Backup camera

Push start

Cruise control

Air Conditioning

Power locks

Power mirrors

Auxiliary input

USB

Power windows

CD player

Premium audio

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Zens Auto Sales

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
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905-962-2226

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$12,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Zens Auto Sales

905-962-2226

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan