2017 Acura MDX

84,210 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kia of Hamilton

905-547-7726

2017 Acura MDX

2017 Acura MDX

Elite Package

2017 Acura MDX

Elite Package

Location

Kia of Hamilton

1885 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K8

905-547-7726

  1. 8595119
  2. 8595119
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

84,210KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8595119
  • Stock #: NR22010A
  • VIN: 5FRYD4H85HB501504

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NR22010A
  • Mileage 84,210 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

