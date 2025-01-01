Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2017 Buick Encore sport touring package black on black has clean carfax no accidents reported all the service records fully certified Assurant coast to coast 6 months 6000 km warranty included looks and runs great </div>

2017 Buick Encore

150,122 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Buick Encore

Sport Touring

Watch This Vehicle
12776678

2017 Buick Encore

Sport Touring

Location

Parkdale Auto Centre

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

905-546-7373

  1. 1753024578
  2. 1753024578
  3. 1753024578
  4. 1753024578
  5. 1753024578
  6. 1753024578
  7. 1753024578
  8. 1753024578
  9. 1753024578
  10. 1753024578
  11. 1753024578
  12. 1753024578
  13. 1753024578
  14. 1753024578
  15. 1753024578
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
150,122KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KL4CJ1SB0HB096429

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 150,122 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Buick Encore sport touring package black on black has clean carfax no accidents reported all the service records fully certified Assurant coast to coast 6 months 6000 km warranty included looks and runs great 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Parkdale Auto Centre

Used 2015 Ford Explorer XLT for sale in Hamilton, ON
2015 Ford Explorer XLT 273,966 KM $7,695 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai IONIQ Limited for sale in Hamilton, ON
2018 Hyundai IONIQ Limited 136,322 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Focus SE for sale in Hamilton, ON
2013 Ford Focus SE 138,411 KM $6,995 + tax & lic

Email Parkdale Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Parkdale Auto Centre

Parkdale Auto Centre

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-546-XXXX

(click to show)

905-546-7373

Alternate Numbers
905-543-7373
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Parkdale Auto Centre

905-546-7373

2017 Buick Encore