Menu
Account
Sign In
OUR VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST,FINANCING AVAILABLE AS LOW AS 7.99% ON APPROVED CREDIT ON MOST VEHICLES, COME BY IN PERSON OR BY TRUSTED AND EASY ONLINE APPLICATION. **WE ARE A PROUD MEMEBER OF UCDA ** ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=e7618860-8f22-4e62-b461-0747bd7df710&Lang=en ***7 MONTH/11000 km POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH A $1000. PER CLAIM LIMIT INCLUDED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE.*** <br/>

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

127,902 KM

Details Description

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT**SUNROOF*BOSE SOUND**

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT**SUNROOF*BOSE SOUND**

Location

Wayne's Auto World

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

905-544-5568

  1. 10905476
  2. 10905476
  3. 10905476
  4. 10905476
  5. 10905476
  6. 10905476
  7. 10905476
  8. 10905476
  9. 10905476
  10. 10905476
  11. 10905476
  12. 10905476
  13. 10905476
  14. 10905476
  15. 10905476
  16. 10905476
  17. 10905476
  18. 10905476
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
127,902KM
Used
VIN 1G1BE5SMXH7130788

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 127,902 KM

Vehicle Description

OUR VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST,FINANCING AVAILABLE AS LOW AS 7.99% ON APPROVED CREDIT ON MOST VEHICLES, COME BY IN PERSON OR BY TRUSTED AND EASY ONLINE APPLICATION. **WE ARE A PROUD MEMEBER OF UCDA ** ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=e7618860-8f22-4e62-b461-0747bd7df710&Lang=en ***7 MONTH/11000 km POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH A $1000. PER CLAIM LIMIT INCLUDED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE.***

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wayne's Auto World

Used 2014 Hyundai Accent GL for sale in Hamilton, ON
2014 Hyundai Accent GL 70,241 KM $12,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Lincoln MKX ***LOW KMS*** for sale in Hamilton, ON
2013 Lincoln MKX ***LOW KMS*** 124,816 KM $14,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Kia Forte LX Plus for sale in Hamilton, ON
2014 Kia Forte LX Plus 142,138 KM $9,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Wayne's Auto World

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wayne's Auto World

Wayne's Auto World

Hamilton Parkdale Ave Location

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

Call Dealer

905-544-XXXX

(click to show)

905-544-5568

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wayne's Auto World

905-544-5568

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Cruze