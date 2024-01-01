Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2017 Chevrolet Equinox premium package black on black one owner fully certified Assurant coast to coast 6 months 6000KM warranty included runs and looks great </div>

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

82,111 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier

Location

Parkdale Auto Centre

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

905-546-7373

  1. 1728412712
  2. 1728412712
  3. 1728412712
  4. 1728412712
  5. 1728412712
  6. 1728412712
  7. 1728412712
  8. 1728412712
  9. 1728412712
  10. 1728412712
  11. 1728412712
  12. 1728412712
  13. 1728412712
  14. 1728412712
  15. 1728412712
  16. 1728412712
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
82,111KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GNALDEK2H1569873

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 82,111 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Chevrolet Equinox premium package black on black one owner fully certified Assurant coast to coast 6 months 6000KM warranty included runs and looks great 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Parkdale Auto Centre

Used 2017 Ford Fusion Titanium for sale in Hamilton, ON
2017 Ford Fusion Titanium 106,933 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Hamilton, ON
2012 Ford F-150 XLT 167,123 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Nissan Sentra SV for sale in Hamilton, ON
2017 Nissan Sentra SV 105,111 KM $11,995 + tax & lic

Email Parkdale Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Parkdale Auto Centre

Parkdale Auto Centre

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-546-XXXX

(click to show)

905-546-7373

Alternate Numbers
905-543-7373
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Parkdale Auto Centre

905-546-7373

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Equinox