<p class=p1>✅ Certified | Low KM | 2017 Chevrolet Equinox LS AWD | Backup Cam | Bluetooth</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1>This <span class=s1><strong>2017 Chevrolet Equinox LS AWD</strong></span> is a reliable and versatile SUV with <span class=s1><strong>LOW KMS</strong></span>, great features, and the confidence of All-Wheel Drive!</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1>🔹 2.4L 4-Cylinder Engine – Automatic Transmission</p><p class=p1>🔹 All Wheel Drive – Confident Handling in All Seasons</p><p class=p1>🔹 Back-Up Camera – Easy Parking & Maneuvering</p><p class=p1>🔹 Bluetooth Connectivity – Hands-Free Calling & Audio</p><p class=p1>🔹 AM/FM/CD/MP3 Player with AUX Input</p><p class=p1>🔹 Spacious Cloth Interior – Comfortable Seating for 5</p><p class=p1>🔹 Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors – Full Convenience Package</p><p class=p1>🔹 Air Conditioning + Cruise Control – Everyday Comfort</p><p class=p1>🔹 Remote Keyless Entry – Quick Access</p><p class=p1>🔹 Rear Defogger – Clear View in All Weather</p><p class=p1>🔹 Alloy Wheels – Stylish & Functional</p><p class=p1>🔹 Excellent on Gas – Great Daily Driver</p><p class=p1>🔹 Runs and Drives Great!</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1>📍 Visit Us: 1121 King Street East, Hamilton, Ontario</p><p class=p1>📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542</p><p class=p1>📧 Email: Gusmarkos@Gmail.Com</p><p class=p1>🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only – Book Yours Today!</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1>🛡️ Buy With Confidence – OMVIC Licensed Dealership</p><p class=p1>✔️ <span class=s1><strong>CARFAX VERIFIED</strong></span> – Low KM History, Clean Records</p><p class=p1>✔️ No Hidden Fees – Just Price + HST + Licensing</p><p class=p1>✔️ We Take Trade-Ins – Top Dollar for Your Vehicle</p><p class=p1>✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It For You!</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1>💻 100% Online Purchase Available – Financing & Delivery Options</p><p class=p1>🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery – Right to Your Door</p><p class=p1>✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program – We Help Out-of-Town Buyers</p>

GG Cars

1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 2GNFLEEKXH6290203

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5
