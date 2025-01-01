$9,999+ taxes & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Equinox
AWD LS w/1LS | CERTIFIED
Location
GG Cars
1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5
905-975-9705
Certified
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 149,673 KM
Vehicle Description
✅ Certified | Low KM | 2017 Chevrolet Equinox LS AWD | Backup Cam | Bluetooth
This 2017 Chevrolet Equinox LS AWD is a reliable and versatile SUV with LOW KMS, great features, and the confidence of All-Wheel Drive!
🔹 2.4L 4-Cylinder Engine – Automatic Transmission
🔹 All Wheel Drive – Confident Handling in All Seasons
🔹 Back-Up Camera – Easy Parking & Maneuvering
🔹 Bluetooth Connectivity – Hands-Free Calling & Audio
🔹 AM/FM/CD/MP3 Player with AUX Input
🔹 Spacious Cloth Interior – Comfortable Seating for 5
🔹 Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors – Full Convenience Package
🔹 Air Conditioning + Cruise Control – Everyday Comfort
🔹 Remote Keyless Entry – Quick Access
🔹 Rear Defogger – Clear View in All Weather
🔹 Alloy Wheels – Stylish & Functional
🔹 Excellent on Gas – Great Daily Driver
🔹 Runs and Drives Great!
📍 Visit Us: 1121 King Street East, Hamilton, Ontario
📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542
📧 Email: Gusmarkos@Gmail.Com
🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only – Book Yours Today!
🛡️ Buy With Confidence – OMVIC Licensed Dealership
✔️ CARFAX VERIFIED – Low KM History, Clean Records
✔️ No Hidden Fees – Just Price + HST + Licensing
✔️ We Take Trade-Ins – Top Dollar for Your Vehicle
✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It For You!
💻 100% Online Purchase Available – Financing & Delivery Options
🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery – Right to Your Door
✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program – We Help Out-of-Town Buyers
