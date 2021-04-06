+ taxes & licensing
905-312-0090
1600 Main Street East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1E7
905-312-0090
+ taxes & licensing
LEATHER!!! POWER SUNROOF!!! 7 PASSENGER SEATING!!! ALL WHEEL DRIVE!!! HEATED FRONT AND SECOND ROW SEATS!!! HEATED WHEEL!!! 2017 Dodge Durango GT AWD equipped with the award-winning 3.6L Pentastar engine and 8 speed automatic transmission. Factory options include leather trimmed bucket seats, power sunroof, 5.0 touchscreen display, bluetooth, front and rear park assist, remote start system, power driver and passenger seats, remote proximity keyless entry, 20 inch aluminum wheels, heated front and second row seats, heated steering wheel, backup camera, and engine stop/start. This Durango is accident free, comes fully certified, and is finished in white knuckle!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1600 Main Street East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1E7