2017 Dodge Durango

124,567 KM

Details Description

$26,975

+ tax & licensing
$26,975

+ taxes & licensing

Dewildt Chrysler

905-312-0090

2017 Dodge Durango

2017 Dodge Durango

GT | 7 PASSENGER | SUNROOF | AWD |

2017 Dodge Durango

GT | 7 PASSENGER | SUNROOF | AWD |

Location

Dewildt Chrysler

1600 Main Street East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1E7

905-312-0090

$26,975

+ taxes & licensing

124,567KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6938536
  • Stock #: UC4074
  • VIN: 1C4RDJDGXHC623158

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 124,567 KM

Vehicle Description

LEATHER!!! POWER SUNROOF!!! 7 PASSENGER SEATING!!! ALL WHEEL DRIVE!!! HEATED FRONT AND SECOND ROW SEATS!!! HEATED WHEEL!!! 2017 Dodge Durango GT AWD equipped with the award-winning 3.6L Pentastar engine and 8 speed automatic transmission. Factory options include leather trimmed bucket seats, power sunroof, 5.0 touchscreen display, bluetooth, front and rear park assist, remote start system, power driver and passenger seats, remote proximity keyless entry, 20 inch aluminum wheels, heated front and second row seats, heated steering wheel, backup camera, and engine stop/start. This Durango is accident free, comes fully certified, and is finished in white knuckle!

