2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

127,200 KM

$17,444

+ tax & licensing
PREMIUM PLUS-NAV-DVD-BACKUP CAMERA-HEATED SEATS

AutoHub

109 Queenston Rd., Hamilton, ON L8K 1G3

905-575-2886

Used
127,200KM
VIN 2C4RDGBG8HR636570

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 127,200 KM

Vehicle Description

*****ACCIDENT FREE***** Impeccable, First-Rate, Pre-Owned AutoHub Certified Vehicles.
"AT AUTOHUB, CUSTOMER SATISFACTION IS OUR #1 PRIORITY...DON'T BELIEVE US? CHECK WHAT OUR CUSTOMERS ARE SAYING ON GOOGLE AND SEE WHY WE ARE HAMILTON'S #1 DEALER 4 YEARS IN A ROW!! WE ARE HAPPY TO PROVIDE YOU WITH VEHICLE SOLUTIONS THAT WE KNOW YOU WILL BE HAPPY WITH FOR YEARS TO COME!"
All you have to do is pay the Price + HST and Licensing in order to drive away with one of our many AutoHub certified, pre-owned, luxury vehicles, all of which are provided with complete Car Fax or Auto Check Reports by UCDA! At AutoHub, not only do we guarantee every vehicle, including the one featured here, is thoroughly inspected 150 points by our trained technicians.
Are you new to Canada? Do you have Bad Credit? No Credit? Have you filed for Bankruptcy or Proposal? If you answered yes to any of the aforesaid questions then please call us at 905-575-AUTO (2886) or 1-855-444-6482 so that our experienced sales, financial and service team members may afford you with Ontarios best financing options made available based on approved credit. Also ask for our No payment for 90 days and 0% financing program.
Please visit us as we are pleased to service you six days a week. Also catering to our Ancaster, Stoney Creek, Dundas, Burlington, Oakville, Mississauga, Milton, Brampton, Caledonia, Grimsby, Brantford, Haldimand, Welland, Norfolk, Brant, Cayuga, Binbrook, Waterdown, Flamborough, Lincoln, St. Catharine, Vaughan, Toronto, North York, Markham, Etobicoke, Barrie and Niagara.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

