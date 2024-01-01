Menu
FINANCING AVAILABLE AS LOW AS 7.99% ON APPROVED CREDIT ON MOST VEHICLES. 7 MONTH/11000 km POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH A $1000. PER CLAIM LIMIT INCLUDED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE.

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

147,270 KM

Details Description

$15,888

+ tax & licensing
Crew

Crew

Crew

Crew

Location

Wayne's Auto World

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

905-544-5568

Logo_NoBadges

$15,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
147,270KM
VIN 2C4RDGDGXHR775421

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 147,270 KM

Vehicle Description

Wayne's Auto World

Wayne's Auto World

Hamilton Parkdale Ave Location

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
$15,888

+ taxes & licensing

Wayne's Auto World

905-544-5568

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan