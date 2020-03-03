Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT PLUS | DVD | BACKUP CAM | BLUETOOTH |

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT PLUS | DVD | BACKUP CAM | BLUETOOTH |

Location

Dewildt Chrysler

1600 Main Street East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1E7

905-312-0090

  1. 4701105
  2. 4701105
  3. 4701105
  4. 4701105
  5. 4701105
  6. 4701105
  7. 4701105
  8. 4701105
  9. 4701105
  10. 4701105
  11. 4701105
  12. 4701105
  13. 4701105
  14. 4701105
  15. 4701105
Contact Seller

$22,575

+ taxes & licensing

  • 33,141KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4701105
  • Stock #: UC3969
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG9HR701975
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

FAMILY EXPERIENCE PKG!!! WELL EQUIPPED!! 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Plus equipped with the award-winning 3.6L Pentastar engine and 6 speed automatic transmission. Factory options include rear entertainment group, DVD player, bluetooth, backup camera, 6.5 inch touch screen, and full stow n go seating. This van is accident free, was a former courtesy shuttle, and comes fully certified!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dewildt Chrysler

2018 Dodge Grand Car...
 5,512 KM
$21,975 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 19,866 KM
$19,975 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 1,025 KM
$25,975 + tax & lic
Dewildt Chrysler

Dewildt Chrysler

1600 Main Street East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1E7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-312-XXXX

(click to show)

905-312-0090

Send A Message