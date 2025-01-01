$9,999+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford Edge
SEL | AWD | NO ACCIDENTS | ONE OWNER | CERTIFIED
Location
GG Cars
74 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W9
905-975-9705
Certified
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 182,853 KM
Vehicle Description
✅ Certified | No Accidents | One Owner | 2017 Ford Edge SEL AWD | Navigation | Panoramic Sunroof
This Certified 2017 Ford Edge SEL AWD combines luxury, technology, and reliability. With no accidents, one owner, and 32 official service records, it’s a well-maintained SUV ready for its next owner.
🔹 2.0L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine – Automatic Transmission
🔹 All-Wheel Drive – Confident Handling in All Conditions
🔹 Navigation System – Built-In Maps & Guidance
🔹 Back-Up Camera – Easy Parking and Safer Maneuvering
🔹 Panoramic Sunroof – Bright, Open Cabin Feel
🔹 Black Leather Interior – Clean and Premium
🔹 Heated Front Seats – Stay Warm in Winter
🔹 Push-to-Start with Keyless Entry
🔹 Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
🔹 Power Driver and Passenger Seats
🔹 Bluetooth Connectivity – Hands-Free Calls & Audio
🔹 AM/FM/CD/MP3 with AUX & USB Inputs
🔹 Power Windows, Locks, and Mirrors
🔹 Cruise Control – Perfect for Highway Driving
🔹 Alloy Wheels – Stylish and Durable
🔹 Runs and Drives Excellent – Well-Serviced and Maintained
📍 Visit Us: 74 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, Ontario
📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542
📧 Email: Gusmarkos@gmail.com
🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only – Book Yours Today!
🛡️ Buy With Confidence – OMVIC Licensed Dealership
✔️ CARFAX VERIFIED – No Accidents, Lien-Free, 32 Service Records
✔️ No Hidden Fees – Just Price + HST + Licensing
✔️ Trade-Ins Welcome – Get Top Value for Your Vehicle
✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It For You
💻 100% Online Purchase Available – Financing & Delivery Options
🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery – We’ll Bring It Right To You
✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program – We Help Out-of-Town Buyers
Vehicle Features
905-975-9705