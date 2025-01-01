Menu
<p class=p1>✅ Certified | No Accidents | One Owner | 2017 Ford Edge SEL AWD | Navigation | Panoramic Sunroof</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1>This Certified 2017 Ford Edge SEL AWD combines luxury, technology, and reliability. With <span class=s1><strong>no accidents</strong></span>, <span class=s1><strong>one owner</strong></span>, and <span class=s1><strong>32 official service records</strong></span>, it’s a well-maintained SUV ready for its next owner.</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1>🔹 2.0L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine – Automatic Transmission</p><p class=p1>🔹 All-Wheel Drive – Confident Handling in All Conditions</p><p class=p1>🔹 Navigation System – Built-In Maps & Guidance</p><p class=p1>🔹 Back-Up Camera – Easy Parking and Safer Maneuvering</p><p class=p1>🔹 Panoramic Sunroof – Bright, Open Cabin Feel</p><p class=p1>🔹 Black Leather Interior – Clean and Premium</p><p class=p1>🔹 Heated Front Seats – Stay Warm in Winter</p><p class=p1>🔹 Push-to-Start with Keyless Entry</p><p class=p1>🔹 Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control</p><p class=p1>🔹 Power Driver and Passenger Seats</p><p class=p1>🔹 Bluetooth Connectivity – Hands-Free Calls & Audio</p><p class=p1>🔹 AM/FM/CD/MP3 with AUX & USB Inputs</p><p class=p1>🔹 Power Windows, Locks, and Mirrors</p><p class=p1>🔹 Cruise Control – Perfect for Highway Driving</p><p class=p1>🔹 Alloy Wheels – Stylish and Durable</p><p class=p1>🔹 Runs and Drives Excellent – Well-Serviced and Maintained</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1>📍 Visit Us: 74 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, Ontario</p><p class=p1>📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542</p><p class=p1>📧 Email: Gusmarkos@gmail.com</p><p class=p1>🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only – Book Yours Today!</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1>🛡️ Buy With Confidence – OMVIC Licensed Dealership</p><p class=p1>✔️ <span class=s1><strong>CARFAX VERIFIED</strong></span> – No Accidents, Lien-Free, 32 Service Records</p><p class=p1>✔️ No Hidden Fees – Just Price + HST + Licensing</p><p class=p1>✔️ Trade-Ins Welcome – Get Top Value for Your Vehicle</p><p class=p1>✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It For You</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1>💻 100% Online Purchase Available – Financing & Delivery Options</p><p class=p1>🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery – We’ll Bring It Right To You</p><p class=p1>✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program – We Help Out-of-Town Buyers</p>

2017 Ford Edge

182,853 KM

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford Edge

SEL | AWD | NO ACCIDENTS | ONE OWNER | CERTIFIED

13168292

2017 Ford Edge

SEL | AWD | NO ACCIDENTS | ONE OWNER | CERTIFIED

GG Cars

74 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W9

905-975-9705

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
182,853KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2FMPK4J98HBC05889

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 182,853 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

GG Cars

GG Cars

74 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W9
