2017 Ford Edge

43,404 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

905-388-6396

2017 Ford Edge

2017 Ford Edge

SEL FORD CERTIFIED! FINANCE AT 2.9% OAC!!

2017 Ford Edge

SEL FORD CERTIFIED! FINANCE AT 2.9% OAC!!

Location

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9

905-388-6396

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

43,404KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6508426
  Stock #: 1HL390
  VIN: 2FMPK3J83HBB91997

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 43,404 KM

Vehicle Description

FORD CERTIFIED, EXTENDED FACTORY WARRANTY INCLUDED , FINANCE AT 2.9% OAC!!
CARFAX Canada One Owner

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents


Recent Arrival!

Odometer is 21491 kilometers below market average!

SEL 3.5L V6 Ti-VCT FWD 6-Speed Automatic

One Owner, Apple CarPlay, Panoramic Moonroof, Navigation, Leather Interior, Equipment Group 201A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated front seats, Navigation System, Panoramic Vista Roof, Power passenger seat, Premium Audio System w/9 Speakers, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote Start System, Split folding rear seat, SYNC 3, Wheels: 18" Sparkle Silver Painted Aluminum.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9

