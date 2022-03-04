Menu
2017 Ford Edge

122,500 KM

$27,005

+ tax & licensing
$27,005

+ taxes & licensing

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

905-388-6396

2017 Ford Edge

2017 Ford Edge

Titanium AWD | SUNROOF | NAVIGATION | LEATHER

2017 Ford Edge

Titanium AWD | SUNROOF | NAVIGATION | LEATHER

Location

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9

905-388-6396

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,005

+ taxes & licensing

122,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8536835
  • Stock #: A220459
  • VIN: 2FMPK4K92HBB44845

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 122,500 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada One Owner

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents


Titanium EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT AWD 6-Speed Automatic

Apple CarPlay, Panoramic Moonroof, Navigation, Leather Interior, AWD, Alloy wheels, Heated front seats, Navigation System, Power Liftgate.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9

