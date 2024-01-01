Menu
Account
Sign In
OUR VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST,FINANCING AVAILABLE AS LOW AS 6.99% ON APPROVED CREDIT ON MOST VEHICLES, COME BY IN PERSON OR BY TRUSTED AND EASY ONLINE APPLICATION. **WE ARE A PROUD MEMEBER OF UCDA ** ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=e7618860-8f22-4e62-b461-0747bd7df710&Lang=en ***7 MONTH/11000 km POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH A $1000. PER CLAIM LIMIT INCLUDED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE.*** <br/>

2017 Ford Escape

182,544 KM

Details Description

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Ford Escape

Titanium

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Escape

Titanium

Location

Wayne's Auto World

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

905-544-5568

  1. 11578081
  2. 11578081
  3. 11578081
  4. 11578081
  5. 11578081
  6. 11578081
  7. 11578081
  8. 11578081
  9. 11578081
  10. 11578081
  11. 11578081
  12. 11578081
  13. 11578081
  14. 11578081
  15. 11578081
  16. 11578081
  17. 11578081
  18. 11578081
  19. 11578081
  20. 11578081
  21. 11578081
  22. 11578081
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
182,544KM
VIN 1FMCU9J92HUB09093

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 182,544 KM

Vehicle Description

OUR VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST,FINANCING AVAILABLE AS LOW AS 6.99% ON APPROVED CREDIT ON MOST VEHICLES, COME BY IN PERSON OR BY TRUSTED AND EASY ONLINE APPLICATION. **WE ARE A PROUD MEMEBER OF UCDA ** ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=e7618860-8f22-4e62-b461-0747bd7df710&Lang=en ***7 MONTH/11000 km POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH A $1000. PER CLAIM LIMIT INCLUDED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE.***

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wayne's Auto World

Used 2014 Buick Regal Premium 1 for sale in Hamilton, ON
2014 Buick Regal Premium 1 271,280 KM $3,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Mazda MAZDA6 GS SKY**LOW KMS** for sale in Hamilton, ON
2015 Mazda MAZDA6 GS SKY**LOW KMS** 59,325 KM $15,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Toyota Camry LE for sale in Hamilton, ON
2014 Toyota Camry LE 181,960 KM $13,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Wayne's Auto World

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wayne's Auto World

Wayne's Auto World

Hamilton Parkdale Ave Location

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-544-XXXX

(click to show)

905-544-5568

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wayne's Auto World

905-544-5568

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Escape