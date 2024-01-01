Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2017 Ford Escape Titanium package blue with gray leather trim interior has clean carfax no accidents reported loaded fully certified Assurant coast to coast 6 months 6000 km warranty included looks and runs great </div>

2017 Ford Escape

122,100 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford Escape

Titanium

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Escape

Titanium

Location

Parkdale Auto Centre

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

905-546-7373

  1. 1729271153
  2. 1729271153
  3. 1729271153
  4. 1729271153
  5. 1729271153
  6. 1729271153
  7. 1729271153
  8. 1729271153
  9. 1729271153
  10. 1729271153
  11. 1729271153
  12. 1729271153
  13. 1729271153
  14. 1729271153
  15. 1729271153
  16. 1729271153
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
122,100KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9J94HUA96489

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 122,100 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Ford Escape Titanium package blue with gray leather trim interior has clean carfax no accidents reported loaded fully certified Assurant coast to coast 6 months 6000 km warranty included looks and runs great 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Parkdale Auto Centre

Used 2015 Volvo XC90 T5 Drive-E Premier Plus for sale in Hamilton, ON
2015 Volvo XC90 T5 Drive-E Premier Plus 147,940 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Escape Titanium for sale in Hamilton, ON
2017 Ford Escape Titanium 122,100 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Hamilton, ON
2013 Ford Edge SEL 173,934 KM $7,995 + tax & lic

Email Parkdale Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Parkdale Auto Centre

Parkdale Auto Centre

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-546-XXXX

(click to show)

905-546-7373

Alternate Numbers
905-543-7373
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Parkdale Auto Centre

905-546-7373

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Escape