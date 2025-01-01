$9,750+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford Escape
SE | NAVIGATION | BACK UP CAMERA | CERTIFIEDc
Location
GG Cars
1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5
905-975-9705
Certified
$9,750
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 185,960 KM
Vehicle Description
✅ Certified | No Accidents | 2017 Ford Escape SE 4WD | 1.5L EcoBoost | Navigation | Backup Cam | Heated Seats | Two-Tone Interior
This Certified 2017 Ford Escape SE 4WD is stylish, efficient, and well-equipped. With NO ACCIDENTS, a two-tone leather-trimmed interior, and modern tech, it’s ready for your next adventure!
🔹 1.5L EcoBoost 4-Cylinder Engine – Turbocharged Efficiency
🔹 All Wheel Drive – Confident Handling in All Conditions
🔹 Navigation System – Easy & Accurate Directions
🔹 Backup Camera – Effortless Parking & Maneuvering
🔹 Heated Front Seats – Comfort in Cold Weather
🔹 Two-Tone Seats – Cloth with Leather Trim for Premium Look
🔹 Power Driver Seat – Personalized Comfort
🔹 Bluetooth Connectivity – Hands-Free Calling & Audio
🔹 AM/FM/CD/MP3 with AUX & USB Input
🔹 Dual-Zone Climate Control – Individual Settings for Driver & Passenger
🔹 Cruise Control – Smooth Highway Driving
🔹 Daytime Running Lights – Enhanced Safety & Visibility
🔹 Rear Defogger – Clear Vision in All Weather
🔹 Power Windows, Locks, and Mirrors – Convenience at Your Fingertips
🔹 Keyless Entry – Easy Access
🔹 Alloy Wheels – Durable & Stylish
🔹 Runs and Drives Excellent
📍 Visit Us: 1121 King Street East, Hamilton, Ontario
📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542
📧 Email: Gusmarkos@Gmail.Com
🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only – Book Yours Today!
🛡️ Buy With Confidence – OMVIC Licensed Dealership
✔️ CARFAX VERIFIED – No Accidents, Lien-Free, Full History
✔️ No Hidden Fees – Price + HST + Licensing Only
✔️ We Take Trade-Ins – Top Dollar for Your Vehicle
✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It For You!
💻 100% Online Purchase Available – Financing & Delivery Options
🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery – We’ll Bring It to You
✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program – We Help Out-of-Town Buyers!
Vehicle Features
