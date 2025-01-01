Menu
<p class=p1>✅ Certified | No Accidents | 2017 Ford Escape SE 4WD | 1.5L EcoBoost | Navigation | Backup Cam | Heated Seats | Two-Tone Interior</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1>This Certified 2017 Ford Escape SE 4WD is stylish, efficient, and well-equipped. With <span class=s1><strong>NO ACCIDENTS</strong></span>, a two-tone leather-trimmed interior, and modern tech, it’s ready for your next adventure!</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p3><span class=s2>🔹 </span><strong>1.5L EcoBoost 4-Cylinder Engine</strong><span class=s2> – Turbocharged Efficiency</span></p><p class=p1>🔹 All Wheel Drive – Confident Handling in All Conditions</p><p class=p1>🔹 Navigation System – Easy & Accurate Directions</p><p class=p1>🔹 Backup Camera – Effortless Parking & Maneuvering</p><p class=p1>🔹 Heated Front Seats – Comfort in Cold Weather</p><p class=p1>🔹 Two-Tone Seats – Cloth with Leather Trim for Premium Look</p><p class=p1>🔹 Power Driver Seat – Personalized Comfort</p><p class=p1>🔹 Bluetooth Connectivity – Hands-Free Calling & Audio</p><p class=p1>🔹 AM/FM/CD/MP3 with AUX & USB Input</p><p class=p1>🔹 Dual-Zone Climate Control – Individual Settings for Driver & Passenger</p><p class=p1>🔹 Cruise Control – Smooth Highway Driving</p><p class=p1>🔹 Daytime Running Lights – Enhanced Safety & Visibility</p><p class=p1>🔹 Rear Defogger – Clear Vision in All Weather</p><p class=p1>🔹 Power Windows, Locks, and Mirrors – Convenience at Your Fingertips</p><p class=p1>🔹 Keyless Entry – Easy Access</p><p class=p1>🔹 Alloy Wheels – Durable & Stylish</p><p class=p1>🔹 Runs and Drives Excellent</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1>📍 Visit Us: 1121 King Street East, Hamilton, Ontario</p><p class=p1>📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542</p><p class=p1>📧 Email: Gusmarkos@Gmail.Com</p><p class=p1>🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only – Book Yours Today!</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1>🛡️ Buy With Confidence – OMVIC Licensed Dealership</p><p class=p1>✔️ <span class=s1><strong>CARFAX VERIFIED</strong></span> – No Accidents, Lien-Free, Full History</p><p class=p1>✔️ No Hidden Fees – Price + HST + Licensing Only</p><p class=p1>✔️ We Take Trade-Ins – Top Dollar for Your Vehicle</p><p class=p1>✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It For You!</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1>💻 100% Online Purchase Available – Financing & Delivery Options</p><p class=p1>🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery – We’ll Bring It to You</p><p class=p1>✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program – We Help Out-of-Town Buyers!</p>

2017 Ford Escape

185,960 KM

$9,750

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford Escape

SE | NAVIGATION | BACK UP CAMERA | CERTIFIEDc

12872702

2017 Ford Escape

SE | NAVIGATION | BACK UP CAMERA | CERTIFIEDc

GG Cars

1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5

905-975-9705

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,750

+ taxes & licensing

Used
185,960KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9GD8HUE81209

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 185,960 KM

Vehicle Description

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

GG Cars

GG Cars

1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5
905-975-9705

$9,750

+ taxes & licensing>

GG Cars

905-975-9705

2017 Ford Escape