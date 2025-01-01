Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=p1>✅ Certified | 2017 Ford Escape SE | Navigation | Backup Camera</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1>This 2017 Ford Escape SE is a well-rounded SUV that blends comfort, technology, and versatility — perfect for daily driving or long road trips.</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1>🔹 1.5L 4-Cylinder Engine – Automatic Transmission</p><p class=p1>🔹 Front-Wheel Drive – Smooth and Efficient Ride</p><p class=p1>🔹 Navigation System – Built-in Guidance Wherever You Go</p><p class=p1>🔹 Backup Camera – Effortless Parking and Reversing</p><p class=p1>🔹 Cloth Interior – Comfortable and Easy to Maintain</p><p class=p1>🔹 Daytime Running Lights – Enhanced Visibility and Safety</p><p class=p1>🔹 Heated Front Seats – Stay Warm During Cold Weather</p><p class=p1>🔹 Bluetooth Connectivity – Hands-Free Calling and Audio Streaming</p><p class=p1>🔹 AM/FM/CD/MP3 Player with AUX Input</p><p class=p1>🔹 Power Windows, Locks, and Mirrors – Full Convenience Package</p><p class=p1>🔹 Keyless Entry – Quick and Secure Access</p><p class=p1>🔹 Cruise Control – Effortless Highway Driving</p><p class=p1>🔹 Rear Defogger – Clear Visibility Year-Round</p><p class=p1>🔹 Alloy Wheels – Sleek and Durable</p><p class=p1>🔹 Excellent on Gas – Great Daily Driver</p><p class=p1>🔹 Runs and Drives Great!</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1>📍 Visit Us: 1121 King Street East, Hamilton, Ontario</p><p class=p1>📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542</p><p class=p1>📧 Email: Gusmarkos@Gmail.Com</p><p class=p1>🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only – Book Yours Today!</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1>🛡️ Buy With Confidence – OMVIC Licensed Dealership</p><p class=p1>✔️ CARFAX VERIFIED – Lien-Free, Full History</p><p class=p1>✔️ No Hidden Fees – Just Price + HST + Licensing</p><p class=p1>✔️ We Take Trade-Ins – Top Dollar for Your Vehicle</p><p class=p1>✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It For You!</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1>💻 100% Online Purchase Available – Financing & Delivery Options</p><p class=p1>🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery – We’ll Bring It to You</p><p class=p1>✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program – We Help Out-of-Town Buyers!</p>

2017 Ford Escape

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford Escape

SE FWD |

Watch This Vehicle
13082402

2017 Ford Escape

SE FWD |

Location

GG Cars

74 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W9

905-975-9705

  1. 1760721303462
  2. 1760721304023
  3. 1760721304491
  4. 1760721304931
  5. 1760721305367
  6. 1760721305799
  7. 1760721306208
  8. 1760721306652
  9. 1760721307070
  10. 1760721307467
  11. 1760721307877
  12. 1760721308275
  13. 1760721308665
  14. 1760721309053
  15. 1760721309435
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 1FMCU0GD7HUA70475

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

✅ Certified | 2017 Ford Escape SE | Navigation | Backup Camera

 

This 2017 Ford Escape SE is a well-rounded SUV that blends comfort, technology, and versatility — perfect for daily driving or long road trips.

 

🔹 1.5L 4-Cylinder Engine – Automatic Transmission

🔹 Front-Wheel Drive – Smooth and Efficient Ride

🔹 Navigation System – Built-in Guidance Wherever You Go

🔹 Backup Camera – Effortless Parking and Reversing

🔹 Cloth Interior – Comfortable and Easy to Maintain

🔹 Daytime Running Lights – Enhanced Visibility and Safety

🔹 Heated Front Seats – Stay Warm During Cold Weather

🔹 Bluetooth Connectivity – Hands-Free Calling and Audio Streaming

🔹 AM/FM/CD/MP3 Player with AUX Input

🔹 Power Windows, Locks, and Mirrors – Full Convenience Package

🔹 Keyless Entry – Quick and Secure Access

🔹 Cruise Control – Effortless Highway Driving

🔹 Rear Defogger – Clear Visibility Year-Round

🔹 Alloy Wheels – Sleek and Durable

🔹 Excellent on Gas – Great Daily Driver

🔹 Runs and Drives Great!

 

📍 Visit Us: 1121 King Street East, Hamilton, Ontario

📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542

📧 Email: Gusmarkos@Gmail.Com

🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only – Book Yours Today!

 

🛡️ Buy With Confidence – OMVIC Licensed Dealership

✔️ CARFAX VERIFIED – Lien-Free, Full History

✔️ No Hidden Fees – Just Price + HST + Licensing

✔️ We Take Trade-Ins – Top Dollar for Your Vehicle

✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It For You!

 

💻 100% Online Purchase Available – Financing & Delivery Options

🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery – We’ll Bring It to You

✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program – We Help Out-of-Town Buyers!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From GG Cars

Used 2016 Ford Escape SE FWD | CERTIFIED | NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Hamilton, ON
2016 Ford Escape SE FWD | CERTIFIED | NO ACCIDENTS 206,691 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Edge SEL AWD | CERTFIED | NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Hamilton, ON
2018 Ford Edge SEL AWD | CERTFIED | NO ACCIDENTS 243,940 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Honda Pilot 4WD EX for sale in Hamilton, ON
2013 Honda Pilot 4WD EX 203,630 KM $11,999 + tax & lic

Email GG Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GG Cars

GG Cars

74 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-975-XXXX

(click to show)

905-975-9705

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing>

GG Cars

905-975-9705

2017 Ford Escape