2017 Ford Escape
2017 Ford Escape
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
✅ Certified | 2017 Ford Escape SE | Navigation | Backup Camera
This 2017 Ford Escape SE is a well-rounded SUV that blends comfort, technology, and versatility — perfect for daily driving or long road trips.
🔹 1.5L 4-Cylinder Engine – Automatic Transmission
🔹 Front-Wheel Drive – Smooth and Efficient Ride
🔹 Navigation System – Built-in Guidance Wherever You Go
🔹 Backup Camera – Effortless Parking and Reversing
🔹 Cloth Interior – Comfortable and Easy to Maintain
🔹 Daytime Running Lights – Enhanced Visibility and Safety
🔹 Heated Front Seats – Stay Warm During Cold Weather
🔹 Bluetooth Connectivity – Hands-Free Calling and Audio Streaming
🔹 AM/FM/CD/MP3 Player with AUX Input
🔹 Power Windows, Locks, and Mirrors – Full Convenience Package
🔹 Keyless Entry – Quick and Secure Access
🔹 Cruise Control – Effortless Highway Driving
🔹 Rear Defogger – Clear Visibility Year-Round
🔹 Alloy Wheels – Sleek and Durable
🔹 Excellent on Gas – Great Daily Driver
🔹 Runs and Drives Great!
📍 Visit Us: 1121 King Street East, Hamilton, Ontario
📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542
📧 Email: Gusmarkos@Gmail.Com
🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only – Book Yours Today!
🛡️ Buy With Confidence – OMVIC Licensed Dealership
✔️ CARFAX VERIFIED – Lien-Free, Full History
✔️ No Hidden Fees – Just Price + HST + Licensing
✔️ We Take Trade-Ins – Top Dollar for Your Vehicle
✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It For You!
💻 100% Online Purchase Available – Financing & Delivery Options
🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery – We’ll Bring It to You
✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program – We Help Out-of-Town Buyers!
Vehicle Features
