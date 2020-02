Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

ACCIDENT FREE!!! EXCELLENT CONDITION!! 4WD !!!

REAR VIEW CAMERA!!!! HEATED SEATS !!!! ......



OUR NEW LOCATION IS NOW OPEN !!!!!!

Some Vehicles Displayed Could be available at

The new location Please call before coming

To see the vehicle!!!!



LOWEST PRICE POLICY IN EFFECT !!!!!

PRICE+ HST & Licensing ( No Extra Fees ) !!!!

All Pricing Is Pre-negotiated to save you Time & Money !!



WE WANT YOUR TRADE-IN , TOP VALUE PAID



FINANCING IS AVAILABLE!!!!!

WE APPROVE ALL CREDITS , EVERYONE

IS APPROVED, ALL CREDITS ARE WELCOME!



ALL OUR VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED !!!

And Professionally Detailed At No Extra Cost

MTO Standards Certificate Included .



Carfax Reports Are Provided with every

Vehicle at No Charge !!!



3 MONTH LUBRICO LIMITED SUPERIOR

POWERTRAIN WARRANTY IS INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE !!!

FREE RUST PROOF UNDERCOATING

FREE OIL & FILTER CHANGE !!!

SPECIAL & GREAT DEALS ON WINTER TIRES

FOR VEHICLES PURCHASED FROM US !!!



Customer Satisfaction Is Our First Priority

We offer Friendly Staff , No Pressure

Relaxed Enviromnet , Superior Level Of

Guest Experience and Satisfaction!!

More than 100 Vehicles in Stock !!!!

Buy with Confidence, UCDA & OMVIC

Registered !!!!!



To view our inventory please visit our website

@ www.bestmotors.ca

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

Child Seat Anchors

Anti-Theft System

Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass

Alloy Wheels Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls Seating Folding Rear Seat

Split Rear Seat Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth

AM/FM CD Player Warranty Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.