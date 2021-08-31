$21,995 + taxes & licensing 4 0 , 1 9 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7594978

7594978 Stock #: J0H1442

J0H1442 VIN: 1FMCU0G95HUB09883

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Mileage 40,196 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Interior Air Conditioning Compass Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.