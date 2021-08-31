Menu
2017 Ford Escape

40,196 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

905-388-6396

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

SE SPORT PACKAGE NAVIGATION

2017 Ford Escape

SE SPORT PACKAGE NAVIGATION

Location

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9

905-388-6396

Contact Seller

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

40,196KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7594978
  • Stock #: J0H1442
  • VIN: 1FMCU0G95HUB09883

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 40,196 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


SE EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT FWD 6-Speed Automatic

One Owner, Apple CarPlay, Navigation, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front & Rear Gloss-Black Painted Skid Plates, Gloss Black Painted Upper Grille, Gloss Black-Painted Exterior Mirror Finish, Halogen Projector Headlamps w/Black Bezels, Heated Partial Leather-Trimmed Sport Buckets Seats, Leather-Wrapped 3-Spoke Steering Wheel, Leather-Wrapped Gear Shift Knob, LED Taillamps w/Black Bezel, Navigation System, SE Sport Appearance Package, Wheels: 19" Ebony Black Prem Painted Alum Wheels.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Compass
Tachometer
CD Player
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9

