$57,785
+ taxes & licensing
Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
905-388-6396
2017 Ford Expedition
Max Platinum 7 passenger leather pano roof navi awd
Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9
905-388-6396
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
90,138KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8358489
- Stock #: 00H1607
- VIN: 1FMJK1MT6HEA03164
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 90,138 KM
Vehicle Description
Platinum 3.5L V6 4WD 6-Speed Automatic
One Owner, Apple CarPlay, Navigation, Tow Package, Leather Interior, 3rd row seats: split-bench, Alloy wheels, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Memory seat, Navigation System, Pedal memory, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Ventilated front seats, Voice-Activated Touch-Screen Navigation System.
PLATINUM CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection
172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM on inspected mechanical items, factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
3X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
3X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
Finance Rates from 3.99% up to 96 months O.A.C
7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details
Market Value Report provided
Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)
Equipped vehicles include a complimentary 3 month Sirius satellite radio subscription!
Complimentary full interior detailing, carpet shampoo and small ding removal
Paintless dent repair and/or touch-ups for applicable body panels
OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls
Errors & Omissions Expected
INSGMT
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9