Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; color: #000000;>CERTIFIED/ACCIDENT FREE <span style=background-color: #ffffff;>2017 Ford Explorer XLT Black on Black Loaded with 3.5L V6 4WD 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift,</span> 7 Passengers, Leather, Factory Remote Start, Push to Start, Proximity Keys, Navigation, Panoramic Roof, Front Parking Sensors, Rear Parking Sensors, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Fog Lights, Daytime Running Lights, Alloy Wheels, Roof Rack, Tinted Windows, Rear Spoiler, Alloy Wheels, Side Mirror Indicators, Steering Wheel Controls, AM/FM/CD/XM, Front and Rear Air Conditioning, Rear Climate Controls, Power Locks, ABS, Power Mirror, Cruise Control, Side Front Air Bags, Traction Control, Hill Assist and MUCH MORE!! Book Your Test Drive Appointment TODAY!!</span></p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif;><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;>OMVIC Licensed Dealership. All Of Our Pre-Owned Vehicles Are CarProof VERIFIED. This includes; Lien Search, Registration Search, Accident Claims and Odometer Records for the U.S. and Canada. Buy with confidence with our Hassle-Free All-Inclusive Pricing! NO HIDDEN FEES, PRICE + HST + LICENSING! We Sell All Makes and Models, and if we don’t have what youre looking for We Will Find It For You. We Welcome All Trade-Ins. Coming to a dealership shouldnt be stressful. We believe we can add automotive value and build relationships that last a lifetime.</span></p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif;><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;>Were Located At 1121 King Street East, Hamilton Ontario. Test Drives Are By Appointment Only - Book Your Appointment Today. Call Or Text Us At (905) 975-9705 Email: Gusmarkos@Gmail.Com. Traveling To See Us? Ask Us About Our Customer Travel Program. Need A Delivery To Anywhere In Ontario? No Problem! Our Staff Is Willing To Come To You!</span></p>

2017 Ford Explorer

Details Description Features

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford Explorer

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Explorer

XLT

Location

GG Cars

1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5

905-975-9705

  1. 1729884651
  2. 1729884657
  3. 1729884662
  4. 1729884666
  5. 1729884670
  6. 1729884674
  7. 1729884678
  8. 1729884682
  9. 1729884686
  10. 1729884689
  11. 1729884693
  12. 1729884697
  13. 1729884700
  14. 1729884704
  15. 1729884708
  16. 1729884712
  17. 1729884716
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FM5K8D85HGC49052

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED/ACCIDENT FREE 2017 Ford Explorer XLT Black on Black Loaded with 3.5L V6 4WD 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift, 7 Passengers, Leather, Factory Remote Start, Push to Start, Proximity Keys, Navigation, Panoramic Roof, Front Parking Sensors, Rear Parking Sensors, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Fog Lights, Daytime Running Lights, Alloy Wheels, Roof Rack, Tinted Windows, Rear Spoiler, Alloy Wheels, Side Mirror Indicators, Steering Wheel Controls, AM/FM/CD/XM, Front and Rear Air Conditioning, Rear Climate Controls, Power Locks, ABS, Power Mirror, Cruise Control, Side Front Air Bags, Traction Control, Hill Assist and MUCH MORE!! Book Your Test Drive Appointment TODAY!!

OMVIC Licensed Dealership. All Of Our Pre-Owned Vehicles Are CarProof VERIFIED. This includes; Lien Search, Registration Search, Accident Claims and Odometer Records for the U.S. and Canada. Buy with confidence with our Hassle-Free All-Inclusive Pricing! NO HIDDEN FEES, PRICE + HST + LICENSING! We Sell All Makes and Models, and if we don’t have what you're looking for We Will Find It For You. We Welcome All Trade-Ins. Coming to a dealership shouldn't be stressful. We believe we can add automotive value and build relationships that last a lifetime.

We're Located At 1121 King Street East, Hamilton Ontario. Test Drives Are By Appointment Only - Book Your Appointment Today. Call Or Text Us At (905) 975-9705 Email: Gusmarkos@Gmail.Com. Traveling To See Us? Ask Us About Our Customer Travel Program. Need A Delivery To Anywhere In Ontario? No Problem! Our Staff Is Willing To Come To You!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From GG Cars

Used 2015 Ford Edge 4DR Sel AWD for sale in Hamilton, ON
2015 Ford Edge 4DR Sel AWD 203,100 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer SE ANNIVERSARY EDITION - Certified for sale in Hamilton, ON
2017 Mitsubishi Lancer SE ANNIVERSARY EDITION - Certified 187,918 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Jeep Patriot Sport - 4x4 - Certified - LOW KM for sale in Hamilton, ON
2014 Jeep Patriot Sport - 4x4 - Certified - LOW KM 167,761 KM $8,999 + tax & lic

Email GG Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GG Cars

GG Cars

1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-975-XXXX

(click to show)

905-975-9705

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

GG Cars

905-975-9705

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Explorer