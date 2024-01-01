$10,999+ tax & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED/ACCIDENT FREE 2017 Ford Explorer XLT Black on Black Loaded with 3.5L V6 4WD 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift, 7 Passengers, Leather, Factory Remote Start, Push to Start, Proximity Keys, Navigation, Panoramic Roof, Front Parking Sensors, Rear Parking Sensors, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Fog Lights, Daytime Running Lights, Alloy Wheels, Roof Rack, Tinted Windows, Rear Spoiler, Alloy Wheels, Side Mirror Indicators, Steering Wheel Controls, AM/FM/CD/XM, Front and Rear Air Conditioning, Rear Climate Controls, Power Locks, ABS, Power Mirror, Cruise Control, Side Front Air Bags, Traction Control, Hill Assist and MUCH MORE!! Book Your Test Drive Appointment TODAY!!
OMVIC Licensed Dealership. All Of Our Pre-Owned Vehicles Are CarProof VERIFIED. This includes; Lien Search, Registration Search, Accident Claims and Odometer Records for the U.S. and Canada. Buy with confidence with our Hassle-Free All-Inclusive Pricing! NO HIDDEN FEES, PRICE + HST + LICENSING! We Sell All Makes and Models, and if we don’t have what you're looking for We Will Find It For You. We Welcome All Trade-Ins. Coming to a dealership shouldn't be stressful. We believe we can add automotive value and build relationships that last a lifetime.
We're Located At 1121 King Street East, Hamilton Ontario. Test Drives Are By Appointment Only - Book Your Appointment Today. Call Or Text Us At (905) 975-9705 Email: Gusmarkos@Gmail.Com. Traveling To See Us? Ask Us About Our Customer Travel Program. Need A Delivery To Anywhere In Ontario? No Problem! Our Staff Is Willing To Come To You!
