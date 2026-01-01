$11,499+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Ford Explorer
4WD XLT | CERTIFIED | 7 SEATER | REARVIEW CAMERA
2017 Ford Explorer
4WD XLT | CERTIFIED | 7 SEATER | REARVIEW CAMERA
Location
GG Cars
74 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W9
905-975-9705
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
192,320KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FM5K8D8XHGB08784
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 192,320 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From GG Cars
2017 Ford Explorer 4WD XLT | CERTIFIED | 7 SEATER | REARVIEW CAMERA 192,320 KM $11,499 + tax & lic
2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure City | NO ACCIDENTS | CERTIFIED 142,960 KM $11,999 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL AWD 3.3L Luxury Adventure Ed | CERTIFED 190,298 KM $11,499 + tax & lic
Email GG Cars
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GG Cars
74 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W9
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-975-XXXX(click to show)
$11,499
+ taxes & licensing>
GG Cars
905-975-9705
2017 Ford Explorer