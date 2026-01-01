Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Ford Explorer

192,320 KM

Details Features

$11,499

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford Explorer

4WD XLT | CERTIFIED | 7 SEATER | REARVIEW CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle
13495124

2017 Ford Explorer

4WD XLT | CERTIFIED | 7 SEATER | REARVIEW CAMERA

Location

GG Cars

74 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W9

905-975-9705

  1. 1768950980309
  2. 1768950980912
  3. 1768950981341
  4. 1768950981875
  5. 1768950982346
  6. 1768950982808
  7. 1768950983280
  8. 1768950983807
  9. 1768950984279
  10. 1768950984718
  11. 1768950985153
  12. 1768950985561
  13. 1768950985986
  14. 1768950986440
  15. 1768950986890
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
192,320KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FM5K8D8XHGB08784

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 192,320 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From GG Cars

Used 2017 Ford Explorer 4WD XLT | CERTIFIED | 7 SEATER | REARVIEW CAMERA for sale in Hamilton, ON
2017 Ford Explorer 4WD XLT | CERTIFIED | 7 SEATER | REARVIEW CAMERA 192,320 KM $11,499 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure City | NO ACCIDENTS | CERTIFIED for sale in Hamilton, ON
2015 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure City | NO ACCIDENTS | CERTIFIED 142,960 KM $11,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL AWD 3.3L Luxury Adventure Ed | CERTIFED for sale in Hamilton, ON
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL AWD 3.3L Luxury Adventure Ed | CERTIFED 190,298 KM $11,499 + tax & lic

Email GG Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GG Cars

GG Cars

74 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-975-XXXX

(click to show)

905-975-9705

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,499

+ taxes & licensing>

GG Cars

905-975-9705

2017 Ford Explorer