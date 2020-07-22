Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford F-150

107,746 KM

Details Description Features

$44,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

Parkdale East Auto & Truck Centre

905-544-5524

Contact Seller
2017 Ford F-150

2017 Ford F-150

PLATINUM

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford F-150

PLATINUM

Location

Parkdale East Auto & Truck Centre

77 Parkdale Ave North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

905-544-5524

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Sale Price

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

107,746KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5686761
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EF7HFC39402

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Burgundy
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 107,746 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW INVENTORY ALERT!!

 

2017 BLACK FORD F-150 PLATINUM EDITION!!

 

ONLY $44995.00!!!

DISCLAIMER:

 

The price listed above does not include HST or Licensing **

 

 

 

Once the vehicle is purchased with the additional fees listed above the new owner will receive vehicle safety certification and a valid E-TEST!

 

A carfax is also provided to verify prior maintenance, servicing and or accident reports or claims history. 

 

WE ACCEPT: Bad Credit, Good Credit and NO CREDIT!

 

Our business will expedite all public and private lender options to accommodate your financial needs if it is required to purchase the vehicle of your dreams!

 

Various vehicle warranties are available upon request and purchase of the vehicle. 

 

We ensure complete customer satisfaction & guarantee! Our family owned and operated business has been happily servicing the Hamilton, Halton, Niagara and Toronto & GTA regions for over 25 YEARS!

 

If you are interested in or require further information on this vehicle call us at 905-572-5559 or email us to schedule and appointment to view this vehicle with one of our trusted and OMVIC certified sales persons TODAY!

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Retractable Running Boards
Running Boards/Side Steps
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
Seat-Massage
Seatbelt Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Parkdale East Auto & Truck Centre

2013 Ford Fiesta SE
 106,184 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Elantra...
 186,729 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2011 Subaru Outback ...
 207,554 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Parkdale East Auto & Truck Centre

Parkdale East Auto & Truck Centre

Parkdale East Auto & Truck Centre

77 Parkdale Ave North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

Call Dealer

905-544-XXXX

(click to show)

905-544-5524

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory