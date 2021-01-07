+ taxes & licensing
905-312-0090
1600 Main Street East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1E7
XLT XTR!!! SUPERCREW!!! BLUETOOTH!!! BACKUP CAMERA!!! ONE OWNER!!! 2017 Ford F-150 XLT Super Crew 4x4 equipped with the 3.5L Ecoboost engine and 10 speed automatic transmission. Factory options include bluetooth, backup camera, 17 inch aluminum wheels, running boards, cruise control, spray-in bedliner, class IV hitch, and 4x4 capability. This F-150 is accident free, comes fully certified, and is finished in black!
