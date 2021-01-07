Menu
2017 Ford F-150

139,784 KM

Details Description

$27,975

+ tax & licensing
Dewildt Chrysler

905-312-0090

XLT | BACKUP CAM | BLUETOOTH | ONE OWNER |

Location

Dewildt Chrysler

1600 Main Street East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1E7

905-312-0090

139,784KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6557409
  • Stock #: D21041A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1E80HFB14890

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D21041A
  • Mileage 139,784 KM

Vehicle Description

XLT XTR!!! SUPERCREW!!! BLUETOOTH!!! BACKUP CAMERA!!! ONE OWNER!!! 2017 Ford F-150 XLT Super Crew 4x4 equipped with the 3.5L Ecoboost engine and 10 speed automatic transmission. Factory options include bluetooth, backup camera, 17 inch aluminum wheels, running boards, cruise control, spray-in bedliner, class IV hitch, and 4x4 capability. This F-150 is accident free, comes fully certified, and is finished in black!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dewildt Chrysler

Dewildt Chrysler

1600 Main Street East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1E7

