2017 Ford Fiesta
SE
Location
Kia of Hamilton
1885 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K8
905-547-7726
136,974KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8526446
- Stock #: SP23010A
- VIN: 3FADP4BJ1HM116509
Vehicle Details
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 136,974 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Kia of Hamilton
1885 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K8