2017 Ford Mustang
EcoBoost Premium *1 OWNER, NAV, BACKUP CAM*
Zens Auto Sales
74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
905-962-2226
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 80,927 KM
Vehicle Description
Zen's Auto Sales
NOTE: Call 905-920-2663 or 905-962-2226 before visiting!
Price + HST + licensing
Vehicle comes with 1 Year unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim!
Contact us to book an appointment to come by and check out our cars!
74 Kenilworth Avenue North, Hamilton, ON, L8H 4R5
https://zensautosales.ca/
SAFETY INCLUDED
Carfax included
Financing Available
1 OWNER
LOW KM
Recaro Bucket seats
Remote Start
Navigation
Backup camera
Sports mode
Track mode
Snow mode
Sports Steering mode
Apple car play/Android Auto
Cruise control
Power locks
Power steering
Power windows
Power mirrors
CD player
Premium audio
Fog lights
Alloy wheels
Remote Keyless entry
Air Conditioning
905-962-2226