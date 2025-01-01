Menu
2017 Ford Mustang

80,927 KM

$23,495

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Premium *1 OWNER, NAV, BACKUP CAM*

2017 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Premium *1 OWNER, NAV, BACKUP CAM*

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-962-2226

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
80,927KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FA6P8TH4H5253056

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 80,927 KM

Vehicle Description

Zen's Auto Sales

 

NOTE: Call 905-920-2663 or 905-962-2226 before visiting!

 

Price + HST + licensing 

 

Vehicle comes with 1 Year unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim!

Contact us to book an appointment to come by and check out our cars!

 

74 Kenilworth Avenue North, Hamilton, ON, L8H 4R5

 

https://zensautosales.ca/

 

SAFETY INCLUDED

 

Carfax included

 

Financing Available

 

1 OWNER

 

LOW KM

 

Recaro Bucket seats

Remote Start

Navigation

Backup camera

Sports mode

Track mode

Snow mode

Sports Steering mode

Apple car play/Android Auto

Cruise control

Power locks

Power steering

Power windows 

Power mirrors 

CD player

Premium audio

Fog lights

Alloy wheels

Remote Keyless entry

Air Conditioning

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty Included

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

2017 Ford Mustang