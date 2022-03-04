$22,900+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda Civic
LX
Location
Daleo Motors
1575 Main St East, Hamilton, ON L8H 1C4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8659390
- Stock #: A1231
- VIN: 2HGFC2F55HH011231
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 54,096 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
