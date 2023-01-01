Menu
2017 Honda CR-V

108,824 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Best Motors

289-988-8088

2017 Honda CR-V

2017 Honda CR-V

EX AWD

2017 Honda CR-V

EX AWD

Location

Best Motors

82 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 1H7

289-988-8088

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

108,824KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10024332
  • Stock #: C7905
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H59HH107905

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 108,824 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT FREE!!! EXCELLENT CONDITION!!! AWD !!!

OUR NEW LOCATION IS NOW OPEN !!!!!!
Displayed Could be available at
The new location Please call before coming
To see the vehicle!!!!

LOWEST PRICE POLICY IN EFFECT !!!!!
PRICE+ HST & Licensing ( No Extra Fees ) !!!!
All Pricing Is Pre-negotiated to save you Time & Money !!

WE WANT YOUR TRADE-IN , TOP VALUE PAID

FINANCING IS AVAILABLE FOR VEHICLES
OF 10 YEARS OLD AND LESS !!!!
WE APPROVE ALL CREDITS , EVERYONE
IS APPROVED, ALL CREDITS ARE WELCOME!

ALL OUR VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED !!!
And Professionally Detailed At No Extra Cost
MTO Standards Certificate Included .

EXTENDED WARRANTY IS AVAILABLE UP
TO 3 YEARS !!!!!!

Carfax Reports Are Provided with every
Vehicle at No Charge !!!

FREE OIL & FILTER CHANGE !!!
SPECIAL & GREAT DEALS ON WINTER TIRES
FOR VEHICLES PURCHASED FROM US !!!

Customer Satisfaction Is Our First Priority
We offer Friendly Staff , No Pressure
Relaxed Enviromnet , Superior Level Of
Guest Experience and Satisfaction!!
More than 100 Vehicles in Stock !!!!
Buy with Confidence, UCDA & OMVIC
Registered !!!!!

To view our inventory please visit our website
@ www.bestmotors.ca

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Best Motors

Best Motors

82 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 1H7

